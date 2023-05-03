The Iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai Is Now 100% Green

MUMBAI, MAY 3, 2023: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced that its landmark hotel, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai is now 100% green. In its drive to minimise its environmental impact, the hotel in addition to using renewable energy, has also implemented water conservation, and waste reduction measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gaurav Pokhariyal, Executive Vice President – Human Resources, at IHCL, said, “In line with the vision of IHCL’s ESG+ framework of Paathya, we are committed to energy conservation and long-term goal of deriving 50 percent of energy across all hotels from renewable sources by 2030. Reducing its carbon footprint, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai has yet again set a benchmark of being 100% powered by renewable energy. This achievement advances our transition to a more sustainable and low-carbon future and provides an example for others to follow”

Having successfully implemented sustainability measures to minimize its carbon footprint, the hotel is also accelerating its efforts towards water conservation and waste reduction by efficiently treating and using water, reducing waste generation, and promoting recycling and reuse. Towards its commitment to phasing out single-use plastic, the hotel introduced a bottling plant. Other sustainable measures include EV charging stations, the use of low-flow aerators for taps and showers, using treated water for horticulture and flushing, and the use of LED light energy-efficient motors and time control lighting systems.

IHCL has announced its sustainability commitments for the year 2030 under Paathya and will continue to pursue sustainable practices in its pursuit of excellence and creating benchmarks.