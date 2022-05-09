The IESA AI Summit being held on 11th & 12th May 2022

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) is the premier industry body representing the Semiconductor and Electronics Systems design and manufacturing (ESDM) Industry in India. The IESA Hyderabad Chapter is organizing the second edition of “AI Summit – Driving Innovation” on May 11 & 12, 2022. The Online Global Summit will share insights on how AI is driving the hardware and software ecosystem.

Last year around 5000 AI enthusiasts including researchers, corporate employees, startups and students from across the globe participated. Details are available on: https://www.iesaaisummit.org/

The IESA AI Summit 2022 is also expected to witness 5000+ delegates with participation from Start-ups, Global companies, government and Academia.

The Two-Day Summit will have Keynote and Panel discussions by leaders from the Industry on a wide range of topics including Impact of AI on Semiconductor Industry, system level solutions, Hardware startups, Academic research, AI software development and opportunities for Investors. Some key speakers and panelists include Some key speakers being Ivo Bolsens, (Sr. Vice President and CTO AECG, AMD), Michael Shebanow, (CTO, AlphaICS), Jeff Gehlhaar (VP & head of AI Software, Qualcomm ), Anand Ramamoorthy ( Vice President & Managing Director, Micron ), Donald McClymont ( CEO, Indie Semiconductor), Pradeep Sukumaran (VP, AI SW at Ignitarium ), Sridhar H Rangarajan ( Group Director – Engineering, Cadence ), Anil Mankar, (Co-Founder and CDO BrainChip ).