The IET India Awards 2021 open for nominations

Bengaluru, August 05, 2021 – The institution of Engineering (IET) has opened nominations for the IET India Awards 2021. The objective of the award is to acknowledge exemplary contributions, and to celebrate those displaying immense potential across their careers and industries in IET’s areas of focus.

The Awards coincide with the celebration of IETs 150 years of legacy and contributions to accelerate engineering, and the importance it has given to the growth of future generations of engineers. The seven categories open for nominations are, IET India Lifetime Achievement Award, The Youth Engineering Icon of the Year, IET India Young Woman Engineer Award, IET India Volunteering Award, IET India Future Tech Awards, IET India Mobility Awards, IET India Engineering the Future of Work Award.

The awards are non-monetary in nature focussing on acknowledging exceptional engineers and exemplary engineering. The jury presiding over the awards include notable dignitaries such as Vaibhav Goel, Group Head – HR 2.0 Platform, Reliance Industries Limited; Ramanan Ramanathan Former (First) Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, Additional Secretary at NITI Aayog, Senior Vice President, Tata Consultancy Services; and Lathika Pai, Country Head, Microsoft – Venture Capital and PE Partnerships; Founder, SonderConnect among others.

Speaking about the first edition of awards Toni Allen, Director of International, Strategic Marketing and Engagement at The IET said, “Over the years, recognition of exceptional work done by Indian engineers and technicians has only grown, globally. The IET India Awards is our commitment to supporting and championing engineering excellence in this region and recognising the individuals, organisations and teams that are engineering a better world. We are excited to introduce categories that not only speak to our strategic focus in India; such as our Future Technology Award, the Future of Mobility and Transport Award and the Future of Work Award, but also categories that support some of the areas where we need to increase skills and diversity for engineering and technology in the future; such as our India Women Engineer Award and our Youth Engineering Icon Award. We will also recognise those that have gone above and beyond in their long-term commitment to furthering engineering and technology with our Volunteering and Life-time Achievement Awards. I look forward to celebrating these difference makers and to shining a spotlight on India during our 150th anniversary year.”

About the opening of nominations Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, IET India said, “Indian engineering needs to be celebrated at a global stage and I am delighted that the IET India Awards are instituted in the year that we turned 150 – making this a double celebration. These awards have been designed in consultation with industry veterans. Our jury of over 30 members enjoy formidable reputation in their areas of expertise, making these awards a coveted title for changemakers and high-achievers.”

The IET is looking for change agents, difference makers and engineering champions making a difference to the world we live in, through engineering. The award categories are open to practising engineers from the industry, academia, not for profit organisations as well as from the government.

For further details visit – https://india.theiet.org/innovation-knowledge/iet-india-awards-2021/