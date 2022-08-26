The IET India Youth Engineering Icon of the Year Award 2022 open for nominations

Bengaluru, August 26 2022: The Institution of Engineering (IET) has opened nominations for The IET India Youth Engineering Icon of the Year Award 2022 as part of the IET India Awards 2022. The award focuses on highlighting excellent young engineers and their praiseworthy contributions to India’s engineering ecosystem.

The first edition of the IET India Awards was instituted in 2021 in celebration of 150 years of the IET, and Mr. Tarun Mehta, Co-founder – Ather Energy was the recipient of the first edition of The IET India Youth Engineering Icon of the Year Award. He was recognised for his contribution to the EV industry by founding one of the most successful and reliable EV two-wheeler brands.

Speaking about the second edition of awards, Gopichand Katragadda, VP – IET Board of Trustees said, “Today, India is at the cusp of emerging as a global hub for engineering talent, with Indian engineers being recognised globally for their exceptional contributions to the industry. India is recognised for producing technocrats who have led the new age of innovation globally. Through the IET India Awards, we aim to champion engineering excellence and recognise the individuals, organisations and teams that are making noteworthy contributions towards engineering a better world. The award categories highlight sectors where we see exceptional achievements by individuals and organisations, areas where we need to increase skills and diversity in the future, and individuals that have gone above and beyond to leave a mark on India’s engineering ecosystem. I look forward to celebrating these change-makers who, with their engineering prowess, strive to engineer a better world.”

Through the IET India Awards, the IET is looking to celebrate innovation champions, difference-makers and engineering achievers in order to inspire, inform and influence the engineering and tech community, all towards the larger mission of engineering a better world.

Speaking on the opening of nominations, Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, IET India said, “The IET India Youth Engineering Icon of the Year Award seeks to celebrate technology and innovation. The achievements of the previous edition’s winners are a testimony to our commitment to quality and engineering excellence. To partner in our quest to engineer a better world, we hope to see even higher participation this year, allowing us and the society at large to celebrate their achievements.”

The IET India Youth Engineering Icon of the Year award is open to individual practising engineers as well teams and organisations from industry, academia, not-for-profit organisations and even the government. The nominee should have a body of work which demonstrates the ability and influence to further the engineering discipline in academic/corporate or research and development settings in India. The registrations for the award will remain open till September, 2022.

The other categories of the IET India Awards are IET India Lifetime Achievement Award, IET India Volunteering Award, IET India Young Woman Engineer Award, IET India Future Tech Awards, IET India Mobility Awards and IET India Engineering the Future of Work Award.