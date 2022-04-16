The Importance Of Doing Flexible Working Right

Source – Pixabay License

Like many employers and business owners, you might have seen which way the wind is blowing and decided to get into the habit of making flexible working part of your business culture. This can offer significant benefits to your business, including helping you attract better employees, many of whom expect flexibility as part of the package. But how do you make sure that you’re doing it right?

Know when remote working works

When we talk about flexible working, people might jump the gun and immediately assume that you’re talking about remote working. There’s no doubt that going remote can help you get more productivity of what members of the team are able to work outside of your workplace. However, there are times and certain roles in which remote working might not work. Or at least it won’t work all of the time. As such, you might want to set times of the week that you expect your employees to be in the office or you might want to let them know that certain responsibilities cannot be done remotely.

Record keeping is vital

If you’re allowing people to work where and when they want (within reason), then it’s important to know when, exactly, that is. As such, you should make sure that your team keeps records of when they start working, when they finish working, and to ensure that they are reporting what they get done for the day. You can have them report directly to a supervisor or a manager or you can use communication tools to simply have them leave messages as to how their workday goes. This way, you can make sure that your team is, indeed, showing up for work every day and you can check up on them and their productivity when you need to. It’s also important to have records so that you can calculate their pay correctly.

You still need structured scheduling

Flexible doesn’t mean “work whenever you want.” At least, it shouldn’t. While you can still allow your team to choose their hours, it can work a lot better when you still have them conforming to, or at least contributing to, a schedule. This way, you can make sure that you are able to organize individuals’ labor in a way that better benefits the whole team. For instance, it might not work if two people are working on a joint project, but one member has to wait until their colleague finishes their work later until they can get started on their own. Follow some employee work scheduling best practices, including using actually scheduling tools, so that you can offer your team some choice in when they work, but make sure that it still fits the overall flow of the team’s work. That way you can make sure that it’s not just a total free-for-all.

Know what tech you need to provide

If you are having people work remotely, then you need to make sure that they have the tools available to do the work that is most important to their productivity in the workplace. This includes options such as Cloud storage systems, which they can use to upload, access, and share work with their colleagues safely and quickly. Even non-remote working businesses are migrating to the Cloud. However, you should also look at what Cloud software they might need. If your team needs to use specific software, such as word processors, spreadsheet software, and more, to do their work, then you should look at the options that allow them to access them over the web from anywhere.

Ensure that security is a focus

Furthermore, if you want to make remote working work for you, then you need to ensure that you’re not allowing it to open up vulnerabilities that don’t go addressed. When you don’t have control over your entire IT scope, then you can’t be certain of how secure everything is unless you enforce your own remote working security practices. This can include making sure that every employee has specific security software installed on any device that they plan to use to connect to your internal resources. It can also include tips on not using any public networks (even password-protected public networks) to connect to work resources without the use of a VPN.

Make sure your team stays motivated

One of the major concerns that people tend to have when they loosen the reins of control over their team is whether or not they’re going to be able to stay motivated. The data that’s out there indicates that, already, flexible working scenarios such as working at different times of day and working remotely are already good for motivation and that, in many cases, people tend to be more motivated to keep a job that offers them the benefits that they are looking for. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t take steps to improve that motivation. For instance, having face-to-face meetings once a week, even if it’s through the webcam can help to improve the sense of team cohesion and to make sure that people feel a sense of belonging and ownership within the team.

Have measures of productivity

Accountability is vital to any working situation. You might think that since you don’t have as rigid control over your team’s working environment you lose that accountability. If you’re really concerned that they might lose productivity without at least some oversight, there are tools you can use to set and track key performance indicators, as well as to track progress towards greater overall goals. Improving the self-reporting of your team members so that you’re always kept abreast of the latest is a good way to make sure that you don’t have to worry about them relaxing a little too much. That said, productivity tends to increase with remote working and flexible schedules, not decrease.

Of course, there’s no “one way” to do flexible working right. You need to find the adjustments that help it suit your business. With the tips above, you can get closer to that.