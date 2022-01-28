The Importance of Valuing the Individuals in Your Team

The employees your hire and the talents you train will become your business’s main asset over time – and will play an essential role in helping you achieve your business goals.

At the same time, it has never been more challenging for business owners to connect to and engage with their employees. Indeed, Covid-19 has caused millions of people to reconsider their professional priorities and jump-started a “Great Resignation” movement.

However, understanding what employees want might be all that employees need to improve retention rate and bring together a dedicated, motivated, and highly skilled team.

Understanding Your Employees

Of course, when your employees are at work, they will cover the role and responsibilities expected. However, you should strive to also look at the person behind the professional and understand what their real needs are.

For example, someone who has been working in the same job role for years might be looking for increased flexibility and recognition. Younger professionals might be after remote working opportunities.

Or, some of your workers might actually prefer to work in a different role. Consider using feedback and creating two-way communication channels to start to better understand your employees. It will all help you create a better workplace for everyone!

A Diverse Talent Pipeline

Whether you are working with a new team or you are still retaining the first workers who joined your business at the beginning of it, don’t underestimate the importance of equal training and development opportunities.

Unsure about where to start? Check out the infographic below to understand what you can do to provide democratized opportunities and create diverse talent pipelines.



Infographic designed by Ezra Coaching