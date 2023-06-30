The India Start-up Foundation announces The India Start-Up Festival 2023

Hyderabad, 30 June 2023: India Start-up Foundation, a prominent Not-for-profit organization supporting the growth and development of the Indian Start-Up ecosystem, announced The India Startup Festival (ISF) 2023 from 10th to 12th August 2023 at Muddanahalli, Bengaluru. ISF 2023 will be a unique platform for startup founders to Connect with peers and investors, collaborate and draw a growth path for their venture. On the sidelines of the Curtain raiser event @ T Hub at Hyderabad an ‘Investor Connect Workshop’ was organized for the registered startups for 1:1 investor connect and be a part of Rapid Pitch Zone. The response to the Investor Connect workshop was overwhelming with 1000+ startups registering for the event to pitch to 125+ investors & CXO’s during the workshop.

India Startup Foundation also inked MoU’s with T-Hub, TiE Hyderabad, HYSEA & AgHUB, to partner in driving a common goal of developing a robust ecosystem to create, incubate, fund and mentor startups from the region.

The theme of ISF 2023 is ‘Innovation at the Bottom of the Pyramid’ with a focus on Rural Healthcare, Education, Agritech, Food Technology, besides Fintech, Rural Innovations, etc. Rural India has plenty of challenges to be addressed and solved thereby opportunity to create a sustainable ecosystem for entrepreneurs to succeed and bring in improvements in the society at large. Rural entrepreneurship in agriculture, food security, skilling, financial inclusion has the potential to bring in incremental and scalable improvements in the country. The festival will strive to build cooperative networks and devise effective measures to solve the current development problems in various impact areas through rural entrepreneurship for the benefit of the rural poor and larger society. ISF 2023 will be a major startup extravaganza which expects over 10,000 startups from three major categories: Idea Stage, Early Stage, and Growth Stage, to compete in the ISF Startup competition. 500+ VCs/ angel forums and High Net-worth Investors, CXOs of major corporations, international delegates, and esteemed speakers will also be a part of ISF 2023. A delegation from London Chamber of Commerce & Industry, United States and France, and other international locations will also be a part of ISF 2023 offering a global outreach and an excellent opportunity to network. ISF 2023 will also recognize the promising startups and provide cash prizes to great innovators.

Speaking about the India Startup Festival 2023, Mr. JA Chowdary, Key Architect, Indian Tech Industry and Chairperson and Convenor of India Startup Festival said, “The India Start-up Festival (ISF) is complementary to the great initiatives of Government of India (GOI) such as Start-up India, Digital India, Make-in-India, etc and will bring together more than 10,000 start-ups to advance their mission and drive towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. With a vision to reimagine the start-up landscape in India, we are committed to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering a startup community that will enable them to unleash their full potential. This festival will be a vibrant hub of entrepreneurial energy and innovation. It will present an excellent opportunity for startup founders to network with investors, mentors, and industry leaders. The startup eco-system in Hyderabad is very vibrant and growing rapidly. The Investor Connect Workshop at T-Hub received an overwhelming response and set new record of participation by the startups, the investors and CXO’.” “Furthermore, we have organized several roundtable discussions on topics such as Women in Business, Global CXO, GCC Leaders, to discuss the emerging trends in technology and new opportunities it is opening for startups. We are also planning a session on Education 5.0, and University Connect, to help develop the required pool of talent with future technologies to ensure India stays ahead on the talent curve with suitable amendments to the present curriculum. This year we are also organizing a session on Innovative Kids (Junicorns), to encourage the kids to think out of the box and table their innovative ideas before industry experts. The outcome of the roundtables at ISF 2023 will be to bring out a thought-provoking white paper with potential solutions. This will be shared with local and federal government authorities to pursue the envisaged change and progress.” Mr Chowdary further added.

The ISF 2023 is honored to welcome esteemed chief guests – Mr. Lord Loomba, House of Lords, UK – Founder & Chairman of Loomba Group, Mr. Sadguru Sri Madhusudan, Founder of Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, Karnataka, Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, and Mr. Sunil Gavaskar, India’s Cricket Legend, Chairman of Heart-to-Heart Foundation, who will grace ISF 2023 with their presence and share their insights on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.