The Indian Music Experience Museum Chooses QSC for Fully-Equipped Performance Theatre

Bangalore, 22 March 2022: The Indian Music Experience Museum (IME), supported by Brigade Group, has chosen leading sound solution provider QSC to fully equip its performance theatre at the museum with a TouchMix 16 Compact Digital Mixer, K.2 Series powered loudspeakers as mains and CP Series Compact powered loudspeakers for stage monitors. The upgrade is in line with IME’s philosophy to help performance artists truly enjoy the process of creating music and its vision of not just making music more accessible and inclusive for all, but also making it a memorable experience.

Musicians can now, not only perform but also record compositions in this soundproof intimate theatre space, which is now available for both half and full-day rentals. The multi-purpose theatre, which can accommodate up to a hundred audience members, is ideally suited for intimate performances, classical music concerts and unplugged sessions.

“The IME is a space of, by and for musicians. With a well-equipped yet intimate performance theatre, we look forward to supporting independent musicians by providing a space for creating music and sharing with a community of music lovers,” says Manasi Prasad, Director of the Indian Music Experience Museum. “The IME has already become a hub of music in the city, and with the installation of the powerful sound system from QSC, we hope to further grow Bangalore’s pre-eminent position as the live music destination of the country.”

“The IME Performance Theatre is a critical application area where the performance artists require a flawless, clear, and consistent audio which was not possible to be delivered with a portable system arrangement,” explains Raghunandan Rao, Assistant Manager of QSC sales on designing the IME audio solution. “The intrinsic correction feature & DMT Technology in the QSC loudspeakers helped us achieve the even distribution of critical high, mid, and low frequencies in the performance hall which helped in achieving the desired output coverage. And TouchMix digital mixer makes effortless achievement in expected output levels/ EQs as per the artist’s and mix engineer’s requirements.”

Speaking about the partnership, Rajesh Mittal, Managing Director from QSC said “QSC encourages the artist community and works towards providing them with solutions and support to empower them to confidently create impactful connections and memorable experiences. The new IME installation is part of that same vision.”

Among the first to use the space is the metal band Inner Sanctum who recorded a performance for TouchMix series and interview for QSC’s “Play Out Loud” podcast series coming up on March 19. Reflecting on their experience, Chintan, Lead Guitarist, Inner Sanctum said, “It was an absolute pleasure working with QSC and the Indian Music Experience on the TouchMix Sessions. QSC is a company we’ve respected ever since our inception, because their products elevate our sound and bring out the much-needed clarity we need in metal music. This coupled with the amazing IME museum made for a great venue to perform for the band. Can’t wait to do this again.”

For more information on the performance theatre and venue booking, contact info@indianmusicexperience.org or +91 96866 02366.