The Indian Music Experience Museum (IME) appoints Preema John as Museum Director

Bengaluru 02 Nov 2022: The Board of Trustees of the Indian Music Experience Museum (IME) has appointed Preema John as Museum Director. In her new role at IME, Preema will oversee the next phase of IME’s development as a premier institution devoted to the history and development of music in India. Preema is inspired by the power of art to transform individuals and communities and brings with her a wealth of experience in managing and leading arts organizations across India.

Commenting on the appointment, Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Group and Trustee, IME said, “We are happy to welcome Preema to IME. She has worked across disciplines with a focus on the public presentation and reception of art on several national and international cultural projects. She is a critically engaged cultural producer and we are confident that Preema will take IME to even greater heights.” “In just a few years since its opening, IME has built such a strong reputation that I feel honoured and excited to have the opportunity to use my experience and expertise to take the Museum to the next level – not just in Bangalore but globally. I’ve had such wonderful discussions with IME’s board and leadership about their vision for this one-of-a-kind institution. I feel enthused to work with the IME Team and Board to realize this collective vision to establish IME as a premier arts institution for music, its presentation and historical development in India.” said Preema John, Museum Director, IME.

Preema has held leadership positions in various arts organizations including Asia Society India Centre and Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum. A Fulbright Fellow, she was previously Head of Art for Maker Maxity and Deputy Director of the Asia Society in Mumbai. She holds a Masters in Arts Administration & Cultural Policy from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a Masters in Arts & Aesthetics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.