Kolkata, 30th December 2021:
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) holds its 2nd day of Annual Convocation Ceremony in Kolkata today. Chief Guest, CA Deepak Kumar Kedia, IPS, Guest of Honour, CA Rajendra Prashad Pansari, Sr. President, Essel Mining & Industries Ltd, CA.(Dr.) Debashis Mitra, Hon’ble Vice President, ICAI, CA. Sushil Kumar Goyal, Central Council Member and Co-ordinator of Convocation, CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Central Council Member, CA Sunil Kumar Sahoo, Chairman, EIRC, CA Ravi Kumar Patwa, Vice Chairman, EIRC and CA. Debayan Patra, Secretary, EIRC inaugurated the program by lighting up the traditional lamp along with other eminent dignitaries. The event was followed by Oath taking ceremony of the newly enrolled Members and awarded the Rank Certificates to CA Final Examination, also Membership certificates was distributed to the newly enrolled members.