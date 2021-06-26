The Institute Of Cost Accountants of India – Hyderabad Chapter, elects CMA Chandra Sekhara Reddy Punugoti as Chairman!

Hyderabad, June 26th, 2021: CMA Chandra Sekhara Reddy Punugoti has been elected as the Chairman of the Managing Committee of THE INSTITUTE OF COST ACCOUNTANTS OF INDIA – HYDERABAD CHAPTER for the year 2021-22 after the 56th AGM held on 26th June, 2021. He is a Fellow Member and Practicing Cost Accountant having 15 years of experience.
The other office bearers elected are CMA P. Kalyani as Vice-Chairperson, CMA K. Someswara Babu as Secretary and CMA C. Sirisha as Treasurer. CMA M. Venkateshwarlu, CMA Lavanya KVN, CMA Khaja Jalal Uddin, CMA Hima Vidya S, and CMA Lavanya Kanduri, have been elected as Managing Committee Members.