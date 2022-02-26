The journey of Tressmart so far

Sargam Dhawan Bhayana, Director of Tressmart is a young 27-year-old entrepreneur who launched Tressmart in 2017, with the aim to market innovative hair care products that range from Premium to Luxury. Sargam always knew she wanted to do something of her own and straight after graduating from SUNY Buffalo, The State University of New York, where she was on the Dean’s List, she jumped into action once she got the opportunity to launch DAFNI, The Original Hair Straightening Brush that broke the internet. The rest as they say is history.

Tressmart started in 2017, with a chance meeting with the owners of DAFNI, The Original Straightening Brush. An award-winning hair tool, DAFNI has not only won many awards, but has also launched new, innovative brushes on a regular basis.

In 2020, Tressmart went on to launch a niche portal for specialty Premium to Luxury hair care products, a first of its kind ecommerce platform exclusively for hair, and the only platform in India that sells professional hair care products online, directly to consumers.

2020 also saw the launch of Glow by Tressmart, a niche portal for skin care and wellness, which sells not just premium to luxury skin care, but also innovative products like Makeup Eraser – the first reusable, award winning, eco-friendly makeup removing tool. In 2020, Sargam launched Glow by Tressmart, an online portal to market skin care and wellness products and saw a growth of 1120% in 2021. She brought innovative products like MakeUp Eraser and Styl Ideas to India with exclusive selling rights. Styl Ideas, one of the most ingenious companies, known for its innovation and research in the makeup world was also launched by Glow by Tressmart.

In 2021, Tressmart went on to purchase Paul Penders globally. One of the first Vegan skin and hair companies in the world, where not only are the products natural and cruelty free, they have won awards worldwide for their effectiveness on skin and hair. Tressmart now not only does the sales and marketing, but is avidly involved in the research, development and manufacturing of Paul Penders products.

Tressmart has launched truly innovative products in the beauty world, exclusively and for the first time in India. These products have taken the world by storm and this sets them apart from the competition. With 251 brands on board their platforms and new ones being added almost every day, Tressmart is going from strength to strength. Their future plans are again all about innovation and extensive research which will see the launch of unique and ground breaking products in this highly competitive market.

The other aspect Tressmart is clear on is to follow sustainable practices and ethically source everything that is used in their company, be it for manufacturing or logistics. Their belief in women becoming more empowered and having 85% of their company run by both skilled and semi-skilled women shows their seriousness about these beliefs. They are ensuring a better future for the families for their employees-some of whom have actually been in dire need of jobs specially in their manufacturing units.

Sargam is a director of Planet Herb Lifesciences, a pharmaceutical company that manufactures and markets its own range of wellness products. She has recently launched The Vira Project, an initiative to give back to society. During the pandemic, she has set up a service that helps with counseling of people who have lost friends and family to Covid-19 and are unable to cope emotionally. They are also creating and finding jobs for people who have been displaced during the pandemic. The ViRa Project is also dealing with Pet Rehabilitation, a cause very close to Sargam’s heart, for pooches who lost their homes because of the pandemic.

Sargam has also been part of the prestigious TEDxBVCOE platform as a TEDx speaker, where she has spoken about combating body shaming with body positivity, an issue very close to her heart. She herself is part of the beauty industry and has had to overcome many battles regarding her own weight. This personal experience has actually made her a very vocal ambassador of Body Positivity on many platforms and she has successfully counseled a lot of young people regarding the same.

Sargam and Tressmart have a bag full of prestigious awards under her belt. The Cosmopolitan Beauty Award, the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards, Garhwal Post Young Turk Award, the “Shepreneur” by both Outlook India and India Today magazines, are just a few that she has won over the years. She was awarded the Times Power Women 2020 award in the Young Entrepreneur in Beauty and Haircare category, in spite of the difficulties faced during the pandemic in expanding a new business. In 2021, she was also awarded the Indian Achiever’s Award for the Emerging Company for Tressmart Marketing Pvt. Ltd.