The Joy Box! Modern Public School lights up the darkness this Diwali by distributing boxes full of goodies among the underprivileged

To light up the darkness this Diwali and to bring happiness and comfort into the lives of the underprivileged people, Modern Public School took up another initiative under the banner titled Joy Box. Under this initiative, the teachers, the staff, the students, and their parents prepared Joy Boxes, full of clothes, books, colours, toys, and several other items of everyday use. The school then joined hands with Interact Club and Roti Bank to distribute the boxes to the underprivileged living in the slum areas near Shalimar Bagh , Azadpur, Pitam Pura (local vendors , construction sites , rickshaw pullers , roadside children). The initiative was conducted as part of the Humanity Curriculum at Modern Public School.

This pandemic has been very detrimental for the global economy and more than 12 crore Indians have lost their jobs during the lockdown, and most of them are low-income workers that have close to nothing in terms of savings. This initiative, therefore, by the Modern Public School, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali is a Philanthropic effort, and it isn’t the only one that the school has taken up in a while. Recently, the school has also converted three of its buses into mobile education and food units. The three buses, namely Library on Wheels, Science Park on Wheels, and Roti Bank on Wheels have been doing rounds in the underprivileged areas of New Delhi and have been actively engaging with children there, allowing them to learn and have fun at the same time.

Talking about the initiative, Mrs. Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School said, “This initiative is a two-pronged approach. On one hand, we’ve been able to bring happiness and joy to the underprivileged families by delivering the Joy Boxes which have been prepared out of love and compassion. While on the other hand, by getting the students involved in this initiative, we’ve been able to teach them that it is our responsibility to help those who cannot help themselves. So we’re helping the needy and teaching our children strong moral values at the same time. It’s a win-win!

“We chose to conduct this event on Diwali to get children involved in doing something good and productive and help them understand the true meaning of Diwali. Lord Rama was renowned for his generosity and helpful nature and I believe, the best way to celebrate his return from exile is to follow in his footsteps and do something good for the society. This is why we had sent e-banners to the parents to spread awareness about “Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh”. I am extremely thankful to the parents, the students, the teachers and the staff members who made this initiative possible,” she further added.