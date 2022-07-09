The Karnataka Event Management Association Scores 100

The Karnataka Event Management Association (KEMA), on account of its Monthly General body meeting, organized the Event Manager’s Meet up at the TAJ, Yeshwanthpur. The monthly meet saw the celebration of 100 + memberships of event management fraternity into the association. Some new and exciting event technologies were showcased at the event also.
Stalwarts from the music Industry Smt. Kavitha Krishnamurti, renowned bollywood playback singer who has the credit of singing more than 50000 songs in 46 various languages, Guru Kiran, acclaimed music director of the Kannada film industry in India, Raghu Dixit, Indian singer-composer who has performed concerts worldwide and Sangeetha Rajeev, Indian singer, stage performer and composer who has been the recipient of best international pop singer award, were the guests of honour for the evening. Speaking on the occasion, Guru Kiran, Raghu Dixit and Sangeetha Rajeev had great regards for the association for taking up initiatives in raising funds for the working staff of the Event Management Industries and extended their support for the cause. Giving her time out for the special occasion of unveiling 100 + members into KEMA, Smt. Kavitha Krishnamurti wished the Event fraternity to grow from strength to strength.
The highlight of the event was the knowledge session by Brian Tellis, a very big name in the event management industry. Brian Tellis is an unparalleled pioneer in the events and entertainment industry with a path-breaking career that spans over 3 decades. He co-founded Fountainhead Promotions and Events Pvt Ltd and turned it into one of India’s most sought-after experiential marketing agencies. Brian is a founding member of EEMA – and has served as its President. Brian is also an accomplished emcee, musician, actor, consultant, voiceover artist and a radio jockey. Truly, a 21st century Renaissance man. It was a one of its kind session by BRIAN where he shared an insight on marketing, personal branding, corporate protocols, valuation GAMEs for organizations and experiential events and future of events and the event management Industry. Brian’s talks were not only inspiring but were great learnings for the betterment and growth of the industry.
Speaking on the occasion of the Event, Mr. Amit Singla, President of KEMA said “It is a moment of pride for the entire fraternity of events in Karnataka. What started as a dream to bring all stakeholders of the events ecosystem on this common platform seems like taking shape now. We are gaining traction, standardizing systems and processes, connecting the bridges between the stake holders, solving licensing and permissions, connecting with government. Our ultimate aim is to make Karnataka the number one State for weddings and events in the country. We will get there with everyone’s support. So if you are in anyway connected to this industry, come and become a part of our KEMA Family”
“We at KEMA are working towards customer delight and making collaborations with Event management industries an everlasting experience as Clients and Corporates depend on us to make their celebrations, landmark events and memories for a lifetime.” said Sucheta Shekhar, Executive Committee member / Events of KEMA.
“Our objective is to bring in more people of the industry within the KEMA fraternity. One of the prime reasons of having regular meets is to help members understand the importance of being a part of an association which can help them liaison with government and different agencies and work towards getting the events and wedding planning an industry status” Mr. Srikant Kanoi, Vice President, KEMA was quoted as saying.
“KEMA began with an effort to bring all Event Management Professionals of Karnataka at one place to discuss latest development in the world of Event Management, represent as a association with a unified voice that leads dialogue within its members and with government, Statutory Bodies, Taxation Authorities, Private and Municipal Licensing Bodies, Corporate Industry, Vendors and Artists. Going forward KEMA will be setting Industry Standards that will guide its members and prescribe a Code of Conduct for its members and their employees safeguarding their interests in the Industry.” Pradeep Naik, General Secretary. KEMA opined.