The Karnataka Event Management Association Scores 100

The Karnataka Event Management Association (KEMA), on account of its Monthly General body meeting, organized the Event Manager’s Meet up at the TAJ, Yeshwanthpur. The monthly meet saw the celebration of 100 + memberships of event management fraternity into the association. Some new and exciting event technologies were showcased at the event also.

Stalwarts from the music Industry Smt. Kavitha Krishnamurti, renowned bollywood playback singer who has the credit of singing more than 50000 songs in 46 various languages, Guru Kiran, acclaimed music director of the Kannada film industry in India, Raghu Dixit, Indian singer-composer who has performed concerts worldwide and Sangeetha Rajeev, Indian singer, stage performer and composer who has been the recipient of best international pop singer award, were the guests of honour for the evening. Speaking on the occasion, Guru Kiran, Raghu Dixit and Sangeetha Rajeev had great regards for the association for taking up initiatives in raising funds for the working staff of the Event Management Industries and extended their support for the cause. Giving her time out for the special occasion of unveiling 100 + members into KEMA, Smt. Kavitha Krishnamurti wished the Event fraternity to grow from strength to strength.

The highlight of the event was the knowledge session by Brian Tellis, a very big name in the event management industry. Brian Tellis is an unparalleled pioneer in the events and entertainment industry with a path-breaking career that spans over 3 decades. He co-founded Fountainhead Promotions and Events Pvt Ltd and turned it into one of India’s most sought-after experiential marketing agencies. Brian is a founding member of EEMA – and has served as its President. Brian is also an accomplished emcee, musician, actor, consultant, voiceover artist and a radio jockey. Truly, a 21st century Renaissance man. It was a one of its kind session by BRIAN where he shared an insight on marketing, personal branding, corporate protocols, valuation GAMEs for organizations and experiential events and future of events and the event management Industry. Brian’s talks were not only inspiring but were great learnings for the betterment and growth of the industry.