The Landers dropped their party anthem, Kamm Koi Na, today

A song fit to become the next party anthem, Kamm Koi Na by Punjabi Mude, The Landers, was released by Koinage Records on 24th May, 2022. The song is sung by Davi Singh, written by Mani Longia and produced by none other than Star Boy Music. With its striking beats and energetic lyrics, ‘Kamm Koi Na’ will mentally transport you to the City of Gold, Dubai. Keeping up with their reputation, The Landers have made sure that their new song will hook you to its cool lyrics and peppy tune with sick beats, and give you a minute’s break from the monotonous daily routine! The song has been released on all the major streaming platforms, Spotify, Apple Music and you can stream the music video on the YouTube Channel of Koinage Records.

Shot in the scenic locations of Dubai by Born Star Films, who have also given us a taste of their talent in Simiran Kaur Dhadli’s No Bullshit, the music video features The Landers’ themselves- ready to redefine the party rules of today’s youth. A city synonymous with extravagant parties and top-class style quotients, the cinematography offers a treat to one’s eyes with the perfect detailing and courage of the Dubai party scenes. With the rising temperatures of the country, Kamm Koi Na is the perfect addition to your playlist to throw the coolest party of the town. Upbeat lyrics, cheery and energetic beats will immediately put the audience in the party mood!

Giving yet another banger for the party playlists, The Landers said “We are hoping that Kamm Koi Na will be the ultimate party anthem for the youth. The love that we have received on our previous songs have been phenomenal and we are hoping that the audience continues to shower their love on us in the same way. We are sure that Kamm Koi Na will be the life of every party and the lyrics will keep the audience hooked to the song!”

Started in 2016 with three college friends with a love for music, The Landers is a trio of three distinguished artists Sukh, Davi and Guri. Their talent was rewarded with phenomenal success they have received over the years. In 2017, the trio was nominated in four categories of PTC Punjabi Music Awards. One of the most popular trios in the industry, the Landers have given hits like Gustakhiyan, Download, Rule Over, Haye Patlo and Fikar Koi Na receiving more than 47 million hits.