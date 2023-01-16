The largest discourse on financial inclusion globally – Inclusive Finance India Summit to discuss the power of Resilience and Health through Financial Inclusion…

New Delhi, 16 January 2023: Inclusive Finance India Summit – a global convening set up by the ACCESS Development Services – has announced that this year’s Inclusive Finance Summit will start on January 17 & 18, 2023, at Hotel Ashok, New Delhi. Currently, in its 19th edition, the global Summit is built to promote dialogue and enable action guided by the goal of achieving financial inclusion inclusively and responsibly.

The event will bring together professionals from the government, regulators, policy influencers, financial institutions, technology enablers, investors, thought leaders, researchers, foundations, and private sector experts such as:

Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, National Payments Council of India (NPCI)

V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank

Hitendra Dave. Chief Executive Officer, HSBC India

N S Vishwanathan, Former Deputy Governor, RBI will also be present at the event to launch the annual report – “Inclusive Finance India” – an in-depth, well-researched, and well-analysed narration of microfinance models and the banking system, along with reporting status of and issues in MSME financing, gender and financial inclusion, digital financial inclusion, and some specialised inclusive funding from domains such as green and WASH financing.

Inclusive Finance India Awards constantly realigns itself to bring different models and institutions contributing to the goal of financial inclusion under one umbrella. The award categories are constantly aligned to the shift & changes, as the financial inclusion evolves, with new categories added and sometimes dropped. The prestige of the Inclusive Finance India Awards is also enhanced by the layers of scrutiny and screening which the nominations are subjected to. The Grand Jury for the awards is comprised of senior dignitaries like Mr. Hitendra Dave, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC India, N S Vishwanathan, Former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, S Ramann Chairman, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Mr. Tamal Bandyopadhyay, Consulting Editor, Business Standard, Ms. Veena Mankar, Founder and Board of Director Swadhaar FinAcces, Mr. Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Baroda, Mr. CS Setty, Managing Director, State Bank of India Et al.

The Guest of Honor for the Awards Ceremony is Shri V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India. The Awards will be presented on January 17, 2023, 4.30 PM at The Ashok, New Delhi.