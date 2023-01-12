The largest integrated F&B trade show in South Asia, IndusFood concluded

Hyderabad, January 2023…. The 6th edition of IndusFood, the largest integrated F&B trade show in South Asia and the biggest ever edition concluded here at Hitex on Tuesday evening.

It was for the first time the Trade Promotion Council of India, organised it outside Delhi at Hyderabad TPCI is the organiser of the IndusFood, which is a notified trade body in the Foreign Trade Policy and approved by the department of commerce, Government of India.

The show has attracted 1300 major international buyers from 80 plus countries. Neary 600 Indian companies with export-oriented products put up their stalls.

The three-day event is expected to negotiate aggregate business deals worth US$ 1 billion+.

Indus Knowledge Hub, a novel initiative to fuel knowledge-driven collaboration unveiled at IndusFood at Hyderabad

The Telangana Government had the special pavilion. 11 MSMEs from the state showcased their products.

Indusfood was able to bring institutional buyers from the remotest corners like French Guinea, Mangolia, Papua New Guinea, Reunion, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Sint Maarten, Syria, Togo and Turkenistan informed Mohit Singla, Founder Chairman TPCI.

One of the major features of this year is the presence of mainstream buyers in large numbers, which has so far been a critical challenge for Indian exporters.

India’s F&B exports were recorded at US$ 42 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% YoY since 2017. Correspondingly, processed food exports have grown at a particularly robust pace of over 20% during the period to reach US$ 8 billion in 2021. During January-October, 2022, processed food product exports have further accelerated by 32% YoY to reach US$ 8.6 billion, Singla added.

Top global sourcing giants of the F&B industry such as – Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin Co Pte Ltd (Singapore), Shrijees Supermarket (Tanzania), Apna Bazar (US), Grand Hyper (UAE), Nesto (UAE), Choithrams (UAE), Lulu Group International (UAE), Noon.com (UAE), City Centre Central Markets (Kuwait), Babasons WII (Bahrain) and many more will be visiting the show.

Indusfood 2023 has given focussed attention to domestic F&B opportunities, considering the strong growth potential in the Indian market. A number of modern trade players, e-commerce firms, QSRs, airlines and startups from India will be present at the marquee event.

Millets, the wonder crop to combat climate change, were the spotlight product category at Indusfood 2023. This is in commemoration of the International Year of Millets 2023, which was announced by the UN General Assembly. The event featured an extensive range of millet-based food products, sessions by industry experts and exclusive millet recipes by celebrity chefs.

Indusfood 2023 featured a variety of food & beverage products from India, including raw and processed, alcoholic/non-alcoholic, organic, healthy, plant-based, ready-to-eat and ethnic, across over 16 zones. This year, an unprecedented number of promising F&B start-ups are exhibiting at the event. Furthermore, plant-based food, health food, organic and dairy categories have seen stronger participation.