The latest BenQ ‘PhotoVue SW321C’ Monitor for Photographers

New Delhi: Celebrations are in place with the onset of the festive season and the upcoming New Year. Even though people are conscious while enjoying and/or capturing the best in the last few days of the year, but the spirit is still the same as ever. Photographers and videographers rely on visual expression through evocative photography. This time is heaven for the photographers because everything is at its best beauty which calls for a lot of content creation. To reproduce the stunning moments via photography, a great monitor is as crucial as the right camera and right lenses for capturing the images. It is a “monitor” that you place on your work table for viewing, selecting, and editing photographs.

A monitor with excellent quality, specifications and technology is possible from the PhotoVue Photography Monitors by BenQ. The latest BenQ PhotoVue SW321C Photographer Monitor provides expert color performance required by professionals with powerful color management tools, providing paper-matched screen quality to closely simulate printed photography. Some key features for the BenQ’s PhotoVue SW321C photographer monitor:

Flagship Display with AQ Color Technology – SW321C has a 32-inch 4K UHD display with exclusive AQCOLOR technology for industry-standard color performance with expertly calibrated screen uniformity and color consistency. It provides 99% coverage of Adobe RGB, 95% of DCI-P3 / Display P3 and 100% of sRGB color spaces. SW321C’s 10-bit color depth and 16-bit 3D lookup table produce pristine colors with Delta E≤2 accuracy, combined with BenQ’s uniformity compensation technology for precision across the entire screen

Paper Color Sync technology for screen-to-photo color matching – BenQ SW321C has Paper Color Sync software to help users enjoy the color matching process from simulated photo previews shown on SW321C to hardcopy photos. With the ultra-low reflective characteristic of A.R.T. (Advanced Reflection less Technology) panels of SW321C, Paper Color Sync delivers impeccable performance by mimicking hardcopy photos, drawings, even oil paintings. Now, one can edit photos with efficiency and confidence

Great for photography & Videography – As so many photographers now want to leverage their DSLRs and mirrorless cameras to expand into videography, SW321C offers a ready-made platform for the transition from photography to videography with factory color calibration, Gamut Duo Mode, CalMAN and Pantone certification, a 10-bit panel, and superb color accuracy with a delta E average of 2 make the SW321C an excellent companion for anyone keen on image quality. . Importantly, the monitor natively supports uncompressed 4:4:4 or 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 chroma 10-bit video formats as well as HDR10 and HLG capability for vibrant and lifelike video quality.

Professionally Factory Calibrated to Promise Out-of-the-Box Color Accuracy – SW321C is Factory Calibrated that means users can enjoy the most trustworthy color performance right when the product it taken out of the box. Each display arrives with its unique factory calibration report.

BenQ PhotoVue SW321C photographer monitor has also won the Best Professional Photo Monitor 2020 from the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA). The TIPA World Awards honour and recognise the best products in the photo and imaging market.

So the next time you capture a memory, make sure your relive it through the BenQ’s PhotoVue SW321C photographer monitor.

MRP: Rs. 1,75,000