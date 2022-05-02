The Launch of an exquisite collection “Scherezade”

A Signature Bathroom Suite by Farah Khan for Sternhagen

May 2, 2022, Mumbai: Sternhagen launched a signature bathroom suite collection – Scherezade in collaboration with Farah Khan, who is not just a jewellery designer but also a visionary, an artist, and a storyteller. Her creations are conceived in her zealous imagination which allows her the freedom to make the impossible possible. This fortuitous collaboration brings the sophisticated design sensibilities of Farah Khan in the form of exquisite luxury bathroom ware with the technological and cutting–edge manufacturing methodologies of Sternhagen. This magnificent collection has the FK brand monogram Aayat artistically imprinted on the products gracing the modish designs with the distinctive emblem. The highlight of this event marked the unveiling of the Aayat faucet which is meticulously crafted in silver and studded with a total of 473 natural diamonds that weigh a total of 8.62 carats.

SCHEREZADE – Inspired by palatial arches and royal historic monuments from the Golden age of Indian architecture with roots deep-seated in the awe-inspiring history of our country’s heritage. This collection is an ode to that glorious rich Indian culture. This exquisite collection has a bold design interpretation of the brand monogram Aayat, while some products have a subtler attribute. The chic modernity of the square FK logo engraved on the products is a sign of the elegant design aesthetic that is promised in every Farah Khan design, executed with the elaborate yet brilliant technology and manufacturing capacities of Sternhagen creating the perfect unison of exquisite, authentic design and practical functionality. The faucet and basin are sophisticatedly designed with soft organic curves and are delicately embellished in imperial gold with subtle finesse. The grandiose of the towel holders and the tissue paper holder lies in the bold usage of the Aayat motif, which tends to instantaneously elevate the bathroom spaces. Adding final touches to the majestic style of this collection is a simplistic water bidet that has the brand motif softly and seamlessly imprinted along the edges.

Mr. Chirag Parekh, Chairman and Managing Director at Acrysil Limited said, “As a brand, every Sternhagen product is all about creating intricate designs with beautiful aesthetics and uncompromised quality along with practical functionality. This collaboration with Farah is yet another manifestation of the perfect union of art and engineering. It enhances bathroom spaces with a luxurious touch while retaining a sense of Indian heritage. Scherzade is a testimony to our philosophy – where art and style meet technology and innovation for bathrooms.”

“A Bath suite is more than just a place to take a shower. It’s where one pauses to think of the day to begin or the day went by. It is a time to reflect with yourself alone and time to prepare or even unwind for the day. With my first lifestyle brand association, I chose bathrooms because they involved the use of ceramic, metal, and Quartz, all materials with which I’m familiar with working within my line of jewellery. Also, the idea of collaborating with a luxury brand like Sternhagen, which prides itself on art with engineering made me want to align my design sensibilities with them,” says Farah Khan.

About Farah Khan Ali: With over two decades of experience, Farah Khan is not just a jewellery designer but also a visionary, an artist, and a storyteller. Her designs are flamboyant, opulent, and have a flair for the unexpected, with forms that are intricate, striking, and bold, yet always feminine. Farah Khan Fine Jewellery is renowned for its exacting standards in quality, design detail, and elegance, and is recognised across India and the world. From music icon Beyoncé and tennis star Serena Williams to A-list Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, the biggest names in the business have worn her jewellery on the most photographed international red carpets. For more information please visit:www.farahkhanworld.com

About Sternhagen: Sternhagen is a German brand of premium sanitaryware and bathroom fittings owned by the Acrysil Group. Sternhagen’s core values can be traced back to their origin. As a German brand, we are committed to offering high-quality products that are artistically designed, yet engineered with cutting-edge proprietary materials and technologies. When it comes to taste and quality, today’s customers are more discerning than ever. This is why we make exciting products: products, which are thought-provoking and raise the bar of excellence in design. The perfect blend of fine art and flawless engineering – this is our competitive advantage. As a design-driven brand, we will constantly innovate to create products with new technologies and designs worthy of the Sternhagen name. Besides, the brand has consistently won industry-leading awards such as the RedDot design’s Award and the iF Design Award along with a German Design Award nomination in the recent past. For more information please visit: www.sternhagen.com