The launch of Calris Craft and Cafe! By Prince Khurana…

Zirakpur , Punjab: Calri’s Craft and Café is all set to launch their first ever store on Saturday, Feb. 20, bringing an elevated style of dining and hospitality to the ground floor at, Hemritage centrals building, VIP road, Zirakpur.

Setting the tone for the Zirakpur location is founded by supermodel Prince Khurana. The Delhi born Prince Khurana is a model of sophistication, service-first humility and has passionately designed the café to give people a premium and a luxurious dine-in experience.

“We are thrilled to bring a fresh new place to the city. This is really the new hot spot on VIP road for a restaurant like ours that features an element of both luxury and elegance, but is also relaxed and approachable.”, says the founder Prince Khurana.

Creating an atmosphere that is both refined and accommodating is a point of personal pride for Calri’s. With an accent on visual glamour, you can’t help but notice the attention to detail that has been given to the ambiance of the café.

They have some lip-smacking American, Italian and European food. Calri’s also serves some delicious healthy bites, shakes and beverages too for the calorie conscious.

“Given the times we are in with the Covid-19 situation, we’ve ensure that the kitchen operates with utmost safety while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene.”says the founder, Prince Khurana.

Join in for a premium experience at Calris!