The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts Wins Big at Recently Concluded Travel Awards 2022

INDIA, 30th NOVEMBER 2022: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has once again been recognized winning accolades across several categories at the recently concluded Travel + Leisure South Asia India’s Best Awards 2022 and Condé Nast Traveller India Readers’ Travel Awards 2022.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been voted the ‘Best Hotel Group in India’ for the third consecutive year at Travel + Leisure South Asia India’s Best Awards 2022. In the same survey, The Leela Palace Jaipur has also been voted as the Best Family Hotel (Domestic).

The Spa at The Leela Palace Udaipur has been voted as the ‘Favourite Spa in an Indian Hotel’ at the Condé Nast Traveller India Readers’ Travel Awards 2022 for the third consecutive year. The Leela Palace Udaipur bagged the runner up title for ‘Favourite Indian Leisure Hotel’ for the second consecutive year, while The Leela Palace New Delhi won the runner up place for ‘Favourite Indian Hotel for Food and Drink’, ‘Favourite Indian Hotel for Service’ and ‘Favourite Bar in an Indian Hotel’ for its famous Library Bar.

Commenting on these big wins, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, “We are truly humbled and excited to win these prestigious awards. These honours are a recognition of the brand’s consistency in pursuing excellence and its commitment towards curating authentic luxury experiences with the graciousness of Indian hospitality. We are extremely grateful to the readers of both the publications and to all our guests for the trust they have in us. We dedicate these awards to our teams who go above and beyond every day, to deliver an impeccable luxury experience for our guests.”

The winners for the Travel + Leisure South Asia India’s Best Awards 2022 were chosen basis the online voting system that placed readers to choose the industry’s best across the travel industry over a period of 60 days. The categories of the awards are split in such a way where hospitality leaders from International and Indian markets found a spot on the coveted nominations list.

The Condé Nast Traveller India Readers’ Travel Awards 2022 are known as the Oscars of the travel industry for a good reason, celebrating the ultimate places, movers, and fixers on the planet. These awards are chosen through a readers’ voting process spanning two months sans any nominations and recognizes the best in the travel industry across hotels, destinations, airlines, spas and more.

The Leela has always been focused on curating experiences that resonate with the evolving needs of today’s discerning luxury traveler. As the brand gears up to embrace the next phase of its growth trajectory, it continues to evolve and focus on experiential and conscious luxury while remaining true to its ethos of “Atithi Devo Bhava – Guest is God.”