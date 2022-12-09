The Legend Maradona Reaches Indian Fans as FIFA FEVER grips the world

New Delhi, December 09, 2022: The Brand of Legendary Footballer the Maradona, catches up with the FIFA trend, as it enters India with premium sportswear, eyewear, electronics, footwear, beverages, perfumes & deodorants and sports goods.
Global brand licensing Bradford has announced its appointment as the exclusive India partner to develop the global brand of football icon, Diego Armando Maradona.
The collaboration would facilitate Maradona to venture into different product categories with strategic companies with a potential to establish a foothold. Maradona is available to partner with potential players through its licensing programme. Bradford will create and manage the new categories, which have a significant potential for growth for Maradona including sportswear, eyewear, casual wear and perfumes.
To bring back Maradona in celebration of his legacy with his fans, as well as introducing him to the millions of younger fans who never got to see him play. We have huge ambitions and a desire to where we want to take the brand – we think that Maradona is a cult hero whose global appeal cannot be ignored for too long Said Jorge Cersosimo, CEO, Grupo Diez and Fabian Olemberg, Group Representative.
“There is a high demand in the Indian market for the categories that Maradona is bringing, licensing is an appropriate route for a brand like this to be a part of the growth story.”Mr. Sachin Goel, CEO of Bradford India stated.