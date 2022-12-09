The Legend Maradona Reaches Indian Fans as FIFA FEVER grips the world

New Delhi, December 09, 2022: The Brand of Legendary Footballer the Maradona, catches up with the FIFA trend, as it enters India with premium sportswear, eyewear, electronics, footwear, beverages, perfumes & deodorants and sports goods.

Global brand licensing Bradford has announced its appointment as the exclusive India partner to develop the global brand of football icon, Diego Armando Maradona.

The collaboration would facilitate Maradona to venture into different product categories with strategic companies with a potential to establish a foothold. Maradona is available to partner with potential players through its licensing programme. Bradford will create and manage the new categories, which have a significant potential for growth for Maradona including sportswear, eyewear, casual wear and perfumes.