The Lexicon Group Launches EduCrack, An Online EdTech Platform for Competitive Exams

The Lexicon Group, one of India’s illustrious education hubs with a proven track record of innumerable success stories today announced the launch of EduCrack , an online education platform for competitive exams developed on the back of advanced technology such as AI & ML. Starting with MBA, Law, English Proficiency and CRT EduCrack will be tutoring students for more than 15 competitive exams across banking, management, public services amongst others, through an actual classroom environment offered by world-class educators.

In India, students face a huge gap in receiving quality education, especially for competitive exams. Inadequate accessibility, exorbitant tuition fees, lack of awareness, amongst others are key reasons why deserving and capable students are devoid of world class tutoring. Every year 1000s of aspirants make Kota their home to get cracking at these competitive exams. But there are many who do not get a chance inspite of having the acumen and intelligence. EduCrack was born with an objective to make excellent education accessible and affordable for students living in any part of the country.

“Our goal as The Lexicon Group has always been to make a positive impact in the community and what better way than by being the support system to the ‘future of our country and the world’. With the evolving New Education Policy and the needs of the students at large, EduCrack ensures that students from across the globe get quality learning experience that will help them to nurture their skills and efficiently prepare for any competitive exam. With cutting edge technology through the use of AI and ML and by the support of top notch community of mentors and educators, EduCrack will instill brilliance globally”, says Nasir Shaikh – Group CEO – The Lexicon Group of Institutes, MultiFit and EduCrack.

EduCrack offers a holistic and immersive curriculum at affordable costs wherein aspirants can attend recorded and live classes, network with other aspirants, take AI enabled tests and partake in a new age learning environment. The platform comprises of some of the most renowned and well-established tutors such as T Rammohan, a CA with 23 years of experience in coaching and mentoring IIM aspirants, Ajay Jindal a Trainer with 15 years of experience in quantitative areas and Tahini Bhushan an expert in Law.

Anand Bhushan, CEO, EduCrack says, ‘The pandemic completely disrupted the education industry, making online education a crucial catalyst of its growth. Every year in India, more than 3.5million students appear for various competitive exams. However, these aspirants face several challenges and need assistance to stride ahead in their journey. We at Lexicon identified this gap and launched EduCrack with an aim to provide best in class education at affordable costs and help aspirants achieve their dreams.’

EduCrack is available across all mobile devices and the app can be downloaded through Google Playstore and also on IOS App Store shortly.