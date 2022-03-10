The Lexicon School organizes a ‘Memory Enhancement Technique Workshop’ in association with Amarendra Chitale and a career counselling session with renowned career counsellor Anuradha Prabhudesai for students appearing for board exams

Pune, March 10, 2022: The Lexicon Group of Institutes, one of India’s leading educational hubs is known for its multidisciplinary team of child development experts that help children across various domains with a holistic approach towards learning. This week The Lexicon School is organising a ‘Memory Enhancement Technique Workshop’ from 9th-11th March which will be led by ‘Amarendra Chitale, Master Trainer and Founder of AgileNeuro. The workshop is specially designed for students who are going to appear for their board exams as the workshop targets those students who experience immense stress or difficulties in retaining all the information they have studied due to the pressure of exceling in these exams.

The workshop is a boon even for parents and teachers as they can learn the techniques and then practice it with their children or students to help them excel in their academics. Along with the Memory Enhancement Technique Workshop, students will also have a chance to attend a career counselling session with renowned career counsellor Anuradha Prabhudesai

The human brain is a powerhouse of information and its potential is infinite. We all have at some point in our life experienced the ‘cracking under pressure’ feeling especially when we were in school and college and it is not the most memorable experience. Why does this happen? It is not that our brain cannot recall all that have studied or experienced. In fact, our brain registers everything from the time we were born and has the ability to remember everything. The problem lies in the manner we have taught ourselves to learn or the ‘faulty strategy of learning’. Amarendra believe that one needs to learn the way his/her brain is able to grasp what they are studying and then retaining all the information studied won’t be stumbling block.

The key elements of this workshop are to instantly help students remember information and boost their memory potential. With the help of these techniques students will be able to memorize long answers, flow charts, improve vocabulary, students who struggle with dyslexia will be given a roadmap to overcome the issue, the workshop will also enable students to recall complex mathematic formulas, and much more!

This specially designed ‘Memory Enhancement Technique Workshop’ is surely just the thing for any student who experiences the stress and pressure of exceling in board exams as these techniques help them shine with flying colours with all the confidence required and can carry and practice the techniques in future as well.

Any student can register themselves for the workshop. They can attend the career counselling workshop along with their parents also.

The Google form for registration: https://forms.gle/To7zGeiKNCxcp2vW7