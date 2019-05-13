The Londoner Macaoto Offer Classic British Design, Style and Luxury

During a media event today, Las Vegas Sands and Sands China Ltd. executives and international businessman David Beckham revealed more details about The Londoner Macao, theBritish-themed re imagining of the company’s existing Sands Cotai Central CotaiStrip integrated resort.

The new project,which will open progressively over 2020 and 2021will join The Venetian® Macao and The Parisian Macao as the Cotai Strip’s “must-see” properties.

Exuding classic British luxury,The Londoner Macao will incorporate four world-class hotel brands: the new The Londoner Hotel (previously Holiday Inn Macao Cotai Central), alongside existing properties Conrad Macao, Cotai Central,Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central and The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Central.

“We could not be more excited about the development of The Londoner Macao,” said Las Vegas Sands President and Chief Operating Officer Robert Goldstein, who attended today’s event. “Sands has invested heavily here because we believe wholeheartedly that Macao’s complete arrival as one of the world’s greatest tourism and business destinations is just on the horizon. The Venetian and The Parisian have each become “must-see” destinations on the Cotai Strip and we have every confidence that The Londoner will be every bit their equal. The power of these three iconic integrated resorts working in tandem will create a combination of leisure and business tourism amenities unrivalled in Asia and Europe and on par with the success of Las Vegas,” he concluded.

The Londoner Macaorepresents Sands’ latest collaboration with David Beckham, who will be working with the interior design team to bring his vision and style tothe very exclusive top floor suites at The Londoner Hotel, representing his first foray into this design field. Mr. Beckham, who is known around the world as a British sporting icon and international businessman has been a Sands Resorts Macao global ambassador for some time, hence was also the ideal choice when it came to The Londoner Macao.

Sands used today’s event to unveil a new micro-movie for social media starring David.The first in a series of short vignettes shot in and around London, the movie features a mildly amused David suggesting classic British icons that should be present in new The Londoner Macao. This is much to the chagrin of his willing but ultimately hopeless assistants whose job it is to ensure the items are delivered safely to Macao for the opening.

The Londoner Macao will feature authentic recreations of classic British landmarks, with an exterior facade modelled on the world-famous Palace of Westminster and Houses of Parliament, complete with96-metre Elizabeth Tower and iconic clock face.

Interiors will offer a combination of grandeur and comfort, with luxurious Britishdesign extending to the spacious Crystal Palace atrium centrepiece,restaurants, retail offerings and entertainment.These include more than 20 dining options, withseveral new restaurant concepts including an authentic British style gastropub by Gordon Ramsay and a new Thai restaurant – The Mews. In addition guests and visitors can enjoy 200 stores at Shoppes at The Londoner (previously Shoppes at Cotai Central), 34,300 square metresof meeting and convention space, three spas and four health clubs.

New entertainment at The Londoner Macao willinclude an exciting whole-body, fully immersive live virtual reality experience suitable for all ages. In addition,visitors can also enjoy British-themed Streetmosphere shows such as the famous Changing of the Guardsand daily retail parades featuring much-loved characters from British history, culture and literature.

When fully completed, the integrated resort will also offer a new 6,000 seat arena versatileenough to accommodate everything from live entertainment to popular sporting events and conferences.

“The Londoner Macao,with its world-class luxury suites, new dining and spectacular entertainment, will offer guests and visitors alike another reason to visit Macao. The launch marks yet another milestone in the company’s efforts to support Macao’s development as a world centre of tourism and leisure and it also shows that Sands is fully committed to supporting Macao’s vision as a leader in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”said Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd.

David Beckhamcommented: “London is an incrediblecity and onethat I am proud to call my home. To be able to work so closely with the Sands team to bring the elements of London that I love to the city of Macao is a wonderful opportunity. Interior design is a real passion for me so to be involved in the design process and help shape this project is another important step in our long-standing partnership with Sands Resorts Macao. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to come and experience what we are creating here – a little bit of London in Macao.”