The Loomba Foundation and USISPF announce an investment of USD 400000 to empower widows in India

New Delhi, 22 October 2022: The Loomba Foundation, an international UN-accredited NGO dedicated to improving the lives of widows in partnership with the US India Strategic Forum’s philanthropic Foundation – The US India Friendship Alliance (USIFA) launched a project today to empower 5000 widows and their children in India. The beneficiaries will be provided skills training by the implementing partner Lok Bharti.

Among the distinguished attendees were Shiv Nadar, Founder of HCL Technologies; Raj Subramaniam, CEO of FedEx; Tim Roemer, former US Ambassador to India; Veena Reddy, USAID India Chief; and Scott Nathan, US Development Finance Corporation CEO.

The reception discussed how The Loomba Foundation and USISPF will jointly work to create an ecosystem that allows widows in India an opportunity to sustain themselves as well as become empowered and self-sufficient financially. The Loomba Foundation and USIFA announced the funding amount of USD 400000 to benefit the widows in India, which will be distributed over a period of two years, 2023 and 2024.

Lord Raj Loomba, CBE, Founder and Chairman Trustee of The Loomba Foundation, said: “With rising awareness, we have seen increased efforts from the government as well as the public to tackle the various challenges faced by widows. It gives us great pride to see how far we have come in the journey of empowering them toward an independent life. We look forward to the continued support from our partners and supporters as we progress on our mission to transform the lives of widows.” Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO, of USISPF, added: “We are proud to be partnering today with The Loomba Foundation to contribute to this important cause and empower the lives of widows in need of assistance through financial support and skill training. We believe that for the success of the Prime Minister’s vision of achieving a USD five trillion economies by 2030, women will play a driving role in the workforce.”

The Loomba Foundation and USISPF also addressed the poverty, injustice, and complete lack of opportunities for millions of widows across the globe at this reception. This event was intended to contribute towards raising awareness of the plight of widows in India whose struggle for daily means and survival is a big question for society at large. Therefore, this Indo-US partnership initiative is an effort towards empowering the widows of India financially, mentally, and socially.