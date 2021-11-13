The Main Differences Between Working For Others & Working For Yourself

Pexels CC0 License

Are you considering leaving your current position as an employee and starting your own business? When comparing the experiences of being an employee with being a business owner, there are some significant contrasts. The most common reason people start a business is to have a comfortable lifestyle, a solid salary, and the freedom to spend time with their family. However, throughout the first few years, this is frequently not the case. In the beginning, it is often a choice between time and money.

While working for yourself will eventually pay dividends in many cases, it is important that those who are thinking about giving up secure employment are aware of the differences between owning a business and working for a business, and the difficulties that some may face.

The work hours

As an employee, you may be required to work some extra shifts, but in general, you will be working a conventional rota. As a new business owner, you will likely find yourself receiving calls on weekends, meeting with clients in the evenings, and catching up on administrative or bookkeeping tasks or marketing tasks on weekends before your company becomes established. You will have to take time to ask what does a straightforward tax return look like and other pertinent questions. The chances of maintaining a standard 9-5 role, in the beginning, are slim.

The time off

Until your company is established and you have employees that work for you and are capable of running the company while you are away, you are the company and can say goodbye to any paid time off. You can have breaks, of course, but as well as not being paid for them, you will find that it is very easy to lose momentum and not keep on top of things unless you are keeping an eye on things and completing small tasks at the very least.

Switching off

Another significant distinction between being an employee and being a business owner is that the business owner rarely takes a complete break. You are walking down the street and you happen to run into someone. You reach into your purse and pull out a business card. You participate in after-hours networking functions. Your friends are frequently business owners too, so you chat about business even while you are out having fun. The distinction is that individuals who are passionate about what they do and like what they do, do not consider what they do to be “work.”

Regular, guaranteed income

As an employee, you are entitled to get a steady salary. Most likely, depending on your pay cycle, money gets deposited into your account every week or every month without fail, and you are certain that you will be able to meet your financial obligations such as paying rent, mortgage, groceries, and fuel for your car without stress, anxiety, or fear. Being in business can be a whole different experience. You have completed the project, invoiced it, and now you are waiting to be reimbursed for your efforts. It can take a while, and it is pretty common to have to chase up non-payers.

Despite all of the above, owning your own business can be extremely rewarding and once you are past the initial setup stages, it does get a lot easier. However, it is important to be realistic and understand that there are some big differences between working for yourself and working for someone else.