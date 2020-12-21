The Masala Story set to open new cloud kitchen outlets amidst the pandemic

Times have never been tougher for the restaurant business than it is today. Despite that, The Masala Story, a delivery kitchen that serves authentic North Indian cuisine has opened four new outlets in India during the pandemic. The unpredictable times have urged The Masala Story to innovate and thrive in the business, leading them to the concept of delivery kitchen.

As consumers shift their dining behaviors increasingly to delivery, The Masala Story gears up to open three new ‘cloud kitchens’ outlets that are delivery kitchens, ready for home delivery and take away only. The Masala Story offers premium and authentic north Indian cuisine including freshly cooked dum biryani, kebab, phirni and more at its Haryana and Delhi outlets.

What sets The Masala Story apart is its traditional style of cooking authentic north Indian style food in personalized earthen pots and then carefully placing them in their specially curated boxes. This helps every individual to enjoy delicious food without any mess. The packaging also serves as a sustainable approach to the environment.

Catering to hygiene and safety guidelines, The Masala Story didn’t fold and had to sacrifice some of the energy and character that had defined them in order to operate safely during the ongoing pandemic. The delivery kitchen adds additional sanitary and social distancing requirements like checking temperature, sanitising the kitchen etc.

Commenting on the brand and its vision, Manav Deep Singh, co-founder of The Masala Story said, “We opened our delivery kitchen right before the pandemic. Hence this urged us to strategise as per the given situation. We aim to provide delicious North Indian cuisine with utmost safety to our customers and the environment. We tend to use traditional handis as it gives our customers the royal feel without causing any mess.”