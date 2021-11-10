The masterpiece of a teen-entrepreneur, SCOPE gears up to revolutionize the startup ecosystem

National: In the rapidly evolving and highly competitive entrepreneurial world where the roadmap to success is an unexplored territory, every startup owner requires three primary things: investors, expert guidance, and a definitive plan to convert the idea into a full-blown enterprise. Catering to these needs efficiently and seamlessly is no small feat. However, SCOPE, a new-age holistic platform, has made it possible by successfully bringing aspiring entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and investors, and industry experts on a single platform.

This out-of-the-box startup is the brainchild of a teen entrepreneur Appalla Saikiran, who leveraged his remarkable coding skills and extraordinary management ideas to create a unified hub for the 21st-century entrepreneurial domain. Users irrespective of their age, gender, or qualification can sign in and find like-minded people to discuss and share ideas and build on it. SCOPE primarily addresses three Cs: Connect, Collaborate and Create. Popular social media features inspire the application dynamics to ensure modern-age users can immaculately go through all the brand offerings.

Speaking on this occasion, Appalla Saikiran, Founder and CEO of SCOPE, said, “It started with me and my laptop battling to create a modern-day process that allows people with limited resources and high caliber to connect with investors and venture capitalists to give their entrepreneurial journey a push. The core problem is: all the stakeholders of the startup domain are scattered. People with correct resources can often combine all components and transform their ideas into reality, but those with limited opportunities and no support or guidance are left behind. With SCOPE, we built a platform where entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts can all collaborate on a single table and give rise to an innovative and all-inclusive world.”

He further added, “The biggest USP of our service-providing platform is that we understand where entrepreneurs are coming from. We recognize their commitment, resource crunch, and high-risk appetite. Therefore, we ensure a complete value for money proposition, enabling users to only pay for the results they get post opting for a service (No results, No pay). We envision making SCOPE the single-largest platform accelerating the accessibility of opportunities in the global startup ecosystem. We’ve revamped the networking quotient on the back of advanced technology, and we hope to continue impacting lives in the future.”

It is pertinent to note that for the initial stage, SCOPE has onboarded prominent names as industry experts to guide users in the hitherto entrepreneurial world.