The Mega Job Fair and Conference Witnessed 3200+ Women Attendees

3,200+ women professionals, 350+ conference delegates, 50+ hiring companies came together on a single online platform in September.

The event delved into everything that India Inc is adapting to power women to thrive in the new normal. The event was curated to address the roadblocks faced by the three largest sections of women professionals – Women in Tech / Women in Leadership / Women Returnees.

The event witnessed the participation of women from almost every sector of the corporate world. Around 27% of the participating women belonged to the IT sector; 13% to BFSI and almost 10% of these women held 10+ years of experience.

HerRising 2021, organised by JobsForHer on September 18th, proved that women’s participation in the workforce is more important today than ever before and women have the power and voice to ask for what they deserve. JobsForHer recorded a 40% jump in the number of career opportunities that are available for women on the platform from 2020 to 2021.

“Lead, follow or get out of the way”, said Runa Dhawan, People Director, GHQ India, Ab Inbev, in her insightful keynote address. She pointed out that awakening, self-awareness, perspective, advocate, possibilities and boldness are the key areas one should focus on to achieve their goal.

AB InBev, InCred, EY, Airtel, Citrix, Mastercard included 50+ companies were live with their hiring booths to accelerate women’s careers on the day of the event.

The day saw a cross-section of women professionals from varied verticals, experiences, qualifications and skill sets connecting with recruiters hiring across job roles. It proved to be a game-changer in the virtual hiring space for women professionals.

The event captured a surge in the demand for work-from-home roles among job seekers. 19% of women who registered for the event selected Work From Home as their preferred job type. The future of work is hybrid, a survey conducted by JobsForHer revealed almost 50% (49.5%) of women prefer working from home and/or visiting the office only when required, as the best option in a post-COVID world.

Neha Bagaria, the Founder & CEO of JobsForHer took the HerRising stage to share her insights on the theme for HerRising 2021, ICan and I Will. “… because there was no better time than now to remind women of your potential. Your power. And how the future is yours if only you decide to grab it.”

Dr. Ashwathnarayan C N, Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood of Karnataka joined the HerRising conference and talked about government-supported initiatives for women.