The Minimalist awarded digital creative media mandate for Schwarzkopf’s Consumer Business Line

Mumbai, 23rd May 2023: The Minimalist, one of India’s fastest growing creative solutions company has been onboarded by Henkel Consumer Brands, a global retail powerhouse with over 140 years of expertise, to lead the digital creative mandate for Schwarzkopf India. Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, The Minimalist has come on board as the digital partner with the mission of building Schwarzkopf’s social community and leading the creative communication mandate for the brand.

On the mandate win, Sahil Vaidya, Co-Founder, The Minimalist shared, “Schwarzkopf has established itself as a leading brand in the premium hair care and color category. With their latest offering in India of expert inspired at-home hair color formulations, they continue to bring beauty shoppers never-seen before technologies for superlative results and experience. We are thrilled to be associated with the brand as their creative partners and look forward to building inventive campaigns and engagement ideas. Together, we aim to create a powerful digital community that will add to the legacy of the brand.” Mrs. Shama Dalal, Head of Marketing – Henkel Consumer Brands India commented on the partnership, “Our mandate for the recently launched Schwarzkopf Consumer Business Line required a robust strategy that resonated with digitally forward audiences. We’re delighted to partner with The Minimalist and look forward to leveraging their creative delivery & digital prowess to bring alive our brand vision.”

Since 2015, The Minimalist has partnered with more than 250 dynamic brands and created compelling brand case studies and delivered the most inventive solutions in the areas of Marketing Solutions and Experience Design. In the last one year itself, The Minimalist has collaborated with multiple young D2C brands and successfully crafted and driven their brand narratives. With their team of data-driven experts who offer unique digital solutions, The Minimalist has created a niche that creatively caters to the emerging ‘New Age’ segment.