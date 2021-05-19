THE MINIMALISTcelebrates its 6th Anniversary, reveals its new vision to be India’s most inventive company in the creative business

Mumbai: THE MINIMALIST- a Mumbai based creative solutions group having presence in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR today celebrates its 6th Anniversary. The agency which started as a team of two people is today a strong team of 150+ people across offices. Having grown by leaps and bounds, they are now spreading their offering in the global markets.

With global presence in USA, Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Maldives, Ireland, UK, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Australia through its clients, the agency looks forward to spreading its wings in various other countries.

On the occasion of its 6th Anniversary, THE MINIMALIST takes a giant leap forward and has unveiled its new vision for the agency. THE MINIMALIST now aims on being India’s most inventive company in the creative business. Having created some out of the box marketing campaigns and design experience, with a holistic approach for brands like Coca-Cola, Google, Airtel, Disney+ Hotstar, HDFC Bank, The Hindu, Saint Gobain, MTV and TATA Capital, they now look forward to exploring uncharted sectors and becoming the trend-setters in the global and local creative space.

THE MINIMALIST has started the year on a high note by already onboarding more than 8 major brands via multi-agency pitches in core business areas of Branding and Communications, Digital Solutions and UX Designing and Consulting.

Keeping the current pandemic situation of the country in mind, rather than having grand celebrations, the agency is supporting its team and their families by extending financial aid, as and when required, and prioritizing their mental health via online sessions. The founders have been more than welcoming while lending an empathetic ear whenever the employees are in the need for some support. Along with this, the company is also lending support via charity to people outside the organisation.

Speaking on the 6th Anniversary, Sahil Vaidya, Co-Founder, The Minimalist, said, “Our journey of six years has been full of opportunities, breathing in a lot of innovative approaches and uninterrupted learning. We are and always will be an organization that seeks to create thought-provoking work globally. With our accomplished clientele, invaluable experiences in hand and a new vision in mind, we look forward to pulling out all the stops to create a distinctive space in terms of innovative thinking and providing curated solutions.”

Chirag Gander, Co-Founder, The Minimalist said, “This anniversary is an extra special one as we have survived a challenging year. Our new vision is on offering INVENTIVENESS is not just a word on the wall but a way of life at THE MINIMALIST. This inventiveness will define what we are to achieve in the coming years and we aspire to be India’s most inventive company in the creative business.”

“I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of our journey in any small or big way, and made us what we are today,” he further added.

The Minimalist was started by Chirag Gander and Sahil Vaidya in the year 2015 and offers services in the area of Integrated Marketing (Digital + Traditional) and Experience Design & Technology.