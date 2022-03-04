The Ministry of MSME through its Intl Cooperation Scheme helps MSMEs go global: SC.S.S. Rao, IEDS, –Joint Director, MSME Development Institute, Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India

Hyderabad, March 4, 2022... The Hitex and COWE (Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs) to jointly organize the second edition of “The Business Women Expo 2022”, considered India’s largest platform for women-led businesses. It will be held at Hitech from March 11 to 13th, featuring many successful women ventures informed Mr Sambit Kumar Mund, Sr. General Manager, Hitex.

TiE Hyderabad is its knowledge partner. The other supporting bodies include the Development Commissionerate of the Ministry of MSME, DICCI, HYSEA, FTCCI and others

Addressing a press conference at the Hitex office on Thursday, Shri C.S.S. Rao, IEDS, –Joint Director, MSME Development Institute Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India said MSMEs are complementary to large industries as ancillary units. The Ministry of MSME enlisted 697 global programs. The aim of this is to help promote Indian MSMEs in global markets. For which the Ministry has introduced the International Cooperation Scheme. This helps felicitation of MSMEs participate in global exhibitions, fairs. He urged women entrepreneurs to utilize the scheme.

It is a first of its kind B2B and B2C exhibition. The exhibitors are coming from Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi and many other states. It will have food courts maintained by women food entrepreneurs, said Ms Vandana Maheshwari—National President of COWE. MSME is supporting 44 stalls through Procurement and Marketing Support (PMS) Scheme, she added.

Speaking on behalf of Knowledge Partner TiE, Ms Rashida Adenwala—Vice President, TiE, Hyderabad said on the second day of the Business Women Expo, an Investor Connect program will be organized. Over 70 entrepreneurs showed keen interest and submitted their entries to participate in the Investors Connect Program. We have shortlisted some and curated 20, who will pitch their idea in front of the Jury Panel of Investors and if they like the idea, they will invest in the company, she added.

Rashida also spoke about the TiE Women initiative of TiE. TiE Women is a platform within TiE Global to provide resources to empower women. The initiative has impacted over 200 women and two of them went on and participated in Shark Tank and are also funded to the extent of INR 56 crore, she told.

Business Idea Competition finals will be held during the Business Women Expo. We have received over 100 entries. The finals will be held on 11th March and winners will be given away prizes, informed Ms Jyotsna Cheruvu–President of COWE Hyderabad Chapter

Madhu Tyagi, Vice President of COWE informed that B2B Meeting will be held on 4 industry verticals like Hospitality, Health Care, Retail and Manufacturing. Through these meetings, businesswomen will be connected to potential customers from five-star hotels, hospitals and other sectors. It will be a vendor and vendee meeting which will be a win-win for all, she added.

A job drive will be conducted by Qentelli and Progress. The expo will have a food entrepreneur pavilion, which will be a platform for food entrepreneurs and food innovators. The solopreneur pavilion will have 30 stalls. The expo also will have a platform for new business ideas. Along with the expo, a Women’s Run will be held

The Business Women Expo will be a platform for business opportunities, exchanging entrepreneurial ideas, networking and recognition to women for their exceptional contribution”. Few women entrepreneurs spoke about their unique products.

Vistaraku Leaf Tableware is a Hyderabadi couple’s venture which is trying to revive the tradition of eating on leaves.

Sailaja of Prokshi spoke about her novel venture which provides hand sanitisers and housekeeping chemicals. She bagged orders from DRDL, GMR and many others, thanks to the Business Women Expo.

Dr Neelima from Cocotang spoke about the manufacturing of tender coconut-based drinks. We serve about 121 varieties of tender coconut-based mocktails, pulp shakes and vegan coffees which are preservative-and chemical-free. COCOTANG case study is published in the international journal EMERALD published in the UK: 2019. Also selected as a sustainable project and presented at British Deputy High Commission 2020..

Maya Vivek explained about her Holy Waste enterprise, which is a social enterprise run jointly by herself and Minal Dalmia in Kompally. The temple waste flowers are made into soaps, incense sticks and natural compost. We make the divine waste holy again, she added.

Charu Dhyani explained about her venture Wud Box, which provides bamboo-based kits for hotels (bamboo toothbrushes etc) and natural bio-degradable kits to mothers (Coconut Fiber Dish Scrub etc) in the hospitals.

Keerti Chekoti, founder of Chek Organics said we cultivate and pack our organic farm products like superfood NONI, Cereals, Legumes, Nuts, Spices, millets, fruits and vegetables. Our flagship product, CHEKORGANIC NONI JUICE, is made of wonder fruit called NONI (Botanical name: Morinda Citrifolia-L), which claims to have 150+ nutraceuticals and other medicinal properties.

K. R. Sanjay Kumar from Millet Bowl spoke about the patent filed product Multi Millet Proteinshaik. It is ready to drink and eat millet-based products which come with a shelf life of 12 months.

Cottage Wellness, a venture of mother and son, a combination of experience and youth, with one single driving factor, let food be thy medicine…meaning, let us lead a healthy life by consuming organic/ naturally grown foods

Ancient Living, an eco-conscious, alternate lifestyle company bringing forefront the good old childhood games such Gilli Danda, Lagori, Cup and Ball Wooden Toy, Pachisi, Puli Meka Board Game and Covid 19 essentials and others