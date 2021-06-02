The Most Effective Marketing Strategies to Promote Business Growth

All businesses want to use practices that facilitate and promote business growth; this is especially true when it comes to digital marketing strategies. As the majority of strategies all utilize the same techniques and methods, utilizing a new digital market strategy does not have to involve a complete operational overhaul. In fact, with the right perspective, you can continue many of your current practices. This means that you can increase your returns without experiencing much downtime.

Sounds ideal – so, why don’t more businesses utilize digital marketing strategies? Well, the reason that more businesses don’t utilize the power of digital marketing strategies is quite simply because they are not aware of them. Finding out what strategies are out there is the first and most essential step for increasing your digital marketing returns.

Agile Marketing

The first digital marketing strategy that can benefit your business today is agile marketing. Agile marketing comprises planning, executing and measuring the success of your digital marketing campaign. The approach is based on the principles of agile software development and looks to improve the speed, predictability and transparency of your marketing campaigns. This means that you are able to work more quickly and efficiently. Agile marketing allows businesses to be quicker to adapt to market changes to ensure the highest quality return from a digital marketing campaign.

Employing agile marketing relies on, first, having the right mindset. You will need to consider the customer first and foremost and commit to always offering the highest value to the consumer. You will also need to take a data-driven approach that leaves you ready to evolve with the needs of the customer or marketplace at any given point.

Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is a strategy that enables businesses to increase brand awareness and boost their brand image by forming partnerships with an influencer. When it comes to successful influence marketing, the main focus is to find the right influencer. There are a few different processes involved in finding the right influencer.

Firstly, you will need to find the right influencer for your budget. Unless you are a large, well-established company, you will likely not be able to afford the Kardashian level of influencer. However, you do not need to pursue an influencer with millions of followers in order to see a return; a micro-influencer can often be effective.

The trick to getting the highest return from investments you make in partnerships with influencers is to choose the right influencer. There are two points of focus when it comes to choosing the right influencer. Firstly, the influencer you choose is going to represent your brand, so it is important that they share in, or at least correspond to your brand’s identity. Secondly, you should see the investment you make as less of a sponsored post and more as a key that grants you access to the influencer’s followers. You need to make sure that the influencer has active followers that are within your niche and target market.

Use Mindful Marketing

Consumers are increasingly looking to businesses to become more sustainably focused and mindful of their marketing practices. Businesses that embody the values of sustainability, diversity and transparency in their digital marketing campaigns are seeing very high returns.

This mainstream shift in consumer perceptions, to these values of sustainability, diversity and transparency, is still in its infancy. However, all research suggests that these values are only set to grow in the coming years, especially as younger generations begin to gain more purchasing power.

Embracing mindful marketing practices and the values of sustainability, diversity and transparency now will continue to pay off in the future. The more that this trend takes hold, the more that it will appear that businesses are adopting these values as an attempt to greenwash and attract customers. Whereas businesses that adopt these values early on will appear to be much more forward-thinking, genuine and conscientious than their competitors. This will help you to attract customers and safeguard your brand image in a time of changing consumers values.

Cut Back on Paid Advertising

A digital marketing strategy that is gaining in popularity recently is to cut back on the amount of paid advertising you are using. This strategy isn’t just becoming popular because it helps businesses save money, although that is sure to be an added bonus. The reason that businesses are choosing to cut back on the amount of pay-per-click ads they are using is that this type of advertising has been found to dilute the brand.

Overexposing yourself in the form of advertisements on social media or search engines, will after a certain amount of time, get consumers’ attention but not always for the right reasons. Consumers are becoming increasingly savvy and looking down on businesses that overuse online advertisements. Perceptions are changing – businesses that overuse paid ads will appear to be less credible and trustworthy to users.

Instead of using too much-paid advertising businesses should focus their efforts on highly targeted advertisements. You can use some of the budget you would otherwise spend on paid ads to organically increase your online presence and brand awareness.

Focus Your Social Media Campaigns

You cannot be everything to everyone on the internet; after all, there are over 4.6 billion daily active internet users. Increasingly, businesses are focusing on more targeted digital marketing campaigns. One of the areas that this focus is most evident is with social media marketing campaigns.

Instead of trying to run several campaigns on serval different platforms, businesses are taking a closer look at customer behavior. To benefit from this strategy, you will need to conduct some research into the behavior of your target marketing and your customer base.

You should discover which social media platforms these demographics most commonly use. Remember to not neglect more fringe platforms like Pinterest or LinkedIn. This technique will help you to meet your customers where they spend most of their time, further enabling you to focus your digital marketing resources to yield the highest returns.