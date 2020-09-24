The Most Valuable Tools Every Entrepreneur Should Use

As an entrepreneur, one of the most valuable resources at your disposal is your time. This means that you probably don’t want to have to spend hours understanding new tools in order to see any benefit from them. That is why the list below features only the most valuable, easy to use, and long-lasting tools that can help you succeed in the business world.

Google Drive

Launched back in 2012, Google has been updating its Drive features for many years to make it one of the most valuable tools for entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals. Google Drive is a file storage and synchronization service, that allows you to store files in the cloud, as well as share and edit documents, spreadsheets, presentations, videos and audio files that will be saved automatically.

You can either use the free service, which allows you to save up to 15 gigabytes of data, or opt for one of the paid plans, which offer up to 30 terabytes of storage. The reason that Google Drive is such a valuable software for entrepreneurs is due to its accessibility and flexibility, meaning that you are able to access any file you might need, wherever you are, on whatever device.

Custom Business Cards

Having your own business cards customized to your style is the best way to secure a professional contact. If you are new to the world of business, you might assume that business cards have gone out of vogue due to increased access to smartphones, but this could not be further from the truth. In fact, there are some cultures, especially those in Asia, that place a lot of value on the exchange of business cards. Even if you are working closer to home, a custom business card is a great way to ensure that a first meeting turns into a long-lasting connection.

XAi

X.Ai is technology that is essentially an intelligent personal assistant, which can help entrepreneurs schedule and keep track of their meetings and appointments. Designed to work in the same way as any human personal assistant, it will even make sure that your emails never go unanswered for long. As well as searching employee’s schedules and setting up internal team meetings, X.Ai has been designed to increase your productivity levels by enabling you to focus less on routine tasks and more on details that will help grow your business.

Quickbooks

Quickbooks is an accountancy and finance software that allows entrepreneurs to keep track of their finances and all incoming and outgoing expenditure. With an easy-to-use interface, it will help to increase efficiency by automating processes such as paying invoices, daily expenses, or monitoring taxes.

Social Media Marketing

If you are trying to market your brand, whatever industry you are working in, chances are you are using social media to do so. There are many tools on the market that can help. For example, Hootsuite is a complete social media dashboard that allows you to manage all your social media profiles from one location. This can help you save time, as you won’t need to script different posts for each platform. It also enables you to stay up to date with all social media progress.