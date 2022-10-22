The Muthoot Group unveils its new office in New Delhi; distributes keys of 20 Aashiyana Houses under their CSR initiative

New Delhi, October 22, 2022: Muthoot Finance, flagship company of The Muthoot Group, has successfully achieved the milestone of building and providing 20 Muthoot Aashiyana homes to the needy and underprivileged at Ghatal Mahaniawas, Rewari in Haryana which is in addition to the 200+ houses already built under Project Ashiyana. The occasion also marked the grand inauguration ceremony of M.G. George Muthoot Tower-2, an additional corporate office building of The Muthoot Group in Alaknanda, New Delhi on 19th October.

Hon’ble Chief Guest Mr. V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, Government of India, Mr. Robin Hibu, IPS Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police, Mr. George Jacob Muthoot, Chairman, The Muthoot Group, Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, Mr. George Thomas Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, Mr. Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group along with the other board members of The Muthoot Group and Dr. Rajan Samuel, MD of Habitat for Humanity India Ltd were present on the occasion of handing over the keys of Aashiyana homes and also unveiled The Muthoot Group’s second additional corporate office building the M.G George Muthoot Tower-2 on 19th October 2022 at Alaknanda, New Delhi.

The M.G George Muthoot Tower-2 premises is centrally and strategically located in Alaknanda, New Delhi. The 5-storey building is fully equipped with environment-friendly state-of-the-art facilities and will be utilized by 100+ employees. Keeping the changing eco-system and sustainability as a base rule, Muthoot Finance’s new premises is designed specifically with natural lighting, green glass structure and will be powered by solar energy in the near future. The new office has been built in line with The Muthoot Group’s expansion of business operations.

As a part of the company’s CSR initiative, earlier this year in July, The Muthoot Group accomplished the landmark of constructing and delivering more than 200 homes as part of their rehabilitation initiative – Muthoot Aashiyana. In 2018 The Muthoot Group launched Muthoot Aashiyana after the devastating floods in Kerala, in which thousands of families lost their homes. The Muthoot Group has earmarked a collective spend of Rs. 20 Cr towards the scheme. Given the positive impact created by the Muthoot Aashiyana initiative, the company planned to scale the project to reach out to different parts of the country and construct houses for the underprivileged sector.

Speaking on the Muthoot Aashiyana scheme and inauguration of the new Muthoot Group office, Mr. George Jacob Muthoot, Chairman, The Muthoot Group said, “Muthoot Aashiyana Project is an initiative that is very close to our hearts. As we further scaled our contribution in the different parts of the country, we have been successfully able to construct 20 more houses for the underprivileged families in Rewari, Haryana. We, at The Muthoot Group have always lived by the ethos of giving it back to the society. Therefore, we partnered with the Government of Haryana’s initiative to offer better living conditions to the needy sections of the society and to overcome challenges of housing and sanitation in the country.

We are also proud of the accelerating growth showcased by our Group’s North, East and West India Operations and are delighted to complement this expansion with the inauguration of our new office place in New Delhi. Apart from the growth strategy, we are on an aggressive expansion programme with hiring of more employees and addition of new-age verticals. We hope this will enable us to continue to remain robust in the gold-lending space.”

Speaking on the Muthoot Group’s initiative and office inauguration, Chief Guest Mr. V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, said, “I would like to congratulate The Muthoot Group which has not only emerged as a leading business enterprise, but also as an employment creator and facilitator. This group has been integral to the development of the country and has been a reliable partner in the nation’s progress. I would say that they are not just the pride of Kerala, they are the pride of India. As our government’s main motto is Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, along with it I would like to add Sabka Prayas. It’s the effort of everyone for the development of the society. On that line, I would like to applaud the efforts put in by The Muthoot Group by bringing about the financial inclusion and providing financial solutions to the common man of this country in a faster way. The Muthoot Group has 20 diversified business divisions, out of which there are 2 divisions focused towards the betterment of education and healthcare. I am delighted to see the great contribution made by Muthoot Group’s schools.”

To support and reach out to a wider section of the society in different parts of the country, The Muthoot Group is extending its Aashiyana Homes scheme. There are several ongoing projects such as 14 housing projects in Edavanakkad, Kochi and 10 housing projects in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The Muthoot Finance has taken up many CSR activities and helped 4.4 lakh beneficiaries directly or indirectly in FY21-22.