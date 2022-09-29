The Newest Luxury Resort at ECR Wins the Apex Award for ‘Best Property for Outdoor Weddings’

Overlooking the scenic shores of the Bay of Bengal, Kaldan Samudhra Palace is the newest luxury resort to have won the ‘Best Property for Outdoor Weddings’ at the 10th Edition of Exotic Wedding Planning Conference (EWPC) Apex Awards 2022, held in Bangalore.

Apex Awards are the pinnacle of recognition for international excellence in the Indian Wedding Industry. They are designed to honour excellence and recognize outstanding achievements and contributions to the expansion of the Indian wedding market. The Apex Awards aim to celebrate exceptionalism, personal achievements, and networks within this rapidly growing industry.

EWPC is a three-day event designed for top-class wedding planners, hospitality vendors, tourism boards, travel experts and wedding suppliers from around the world to convene in a single, comprehensive platform for event organisers. Kaldan Samudhra Palace was one of the many luxury hotels nominated for this particular category, taking home the award for Best Property for Outdoor Weddings.

Kaldan Samudhra paves the way for celebrating weddings like ancient royalty of India used to, with extravagant fanfare and exuberant richness. Teeming with unique and unconventional services such as Royal Rajasthani Welcome, Sunrise Yoga Sessions and Palace Hi-Tea, Kaldan Samudhra revives the elegance and excellence of time-honoured Rajasthani culture, with the resort’s overarching theme reflected in the names used and traditions observed.

This Palace is an architectural marvel encompassed by opulence and grandeur, with luxuriant motifs inspired by the Rajasthani culture that show off the richness and resplendence of an age where royalty was revered.

Kaldan Samudhra offers an exquisite location for your destination wedding, complemented by 106 luxury rooms and suites, a lavish swimming pool, sea-facing villas with private access to the beach, exclusive menus handcrafted by renowned chefs and a stunning view of the serenading cascades of the beach. The 55,000 Sq.ft lawn and 10,800 Sq.ft Pillarless Grand Ballroom are meticulously crafted for hosting majestic Indian and International weddings. This Immortal Palace by the Sea is the perfect place to tie the knot with your loved one.