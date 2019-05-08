The next big MICE destination for all corporate events – The Deltin, Daman

The Deltin, Daman is spread across 10 acres of land and boasts of generally sized 176 rooms. The property is known for its greenery and plethora of facilities and amenities. Under a comfortable driving distance from Mumbai, Surat, Baroda and easy accessibility from Pune, Nashik, Ahemdabad, it is a perfect destination for all your meetings and conferences away from the hustle of the city life.

Their belief, which has successfully favored them as the most opted MICE destination around the city, is to provide unmatched high quality experiences to the guests in terms of activities, amenities, facilities and food that surpass excellence.

The Deltin, Daman is a world of new experiences and luxury. This opulent 5-star property has a range of exquisite avenues for everyone. Ranging from 4 conference rooms 1,000 – 15,000 sq. ft. for all corporate events to a large pillar less ballroom for an extravagant occasion, the property also offers premium buffet options from their in-house restaurants that allows you to choose from multiple cuisine that are specially customized basis the guest’s preferences.

The 4 banquet halls – Diamond, Club, Spades & Hearts are named basis the 4 suits of a pack of cards. Additionally, they also offer a sky terrace of 7,000 sq. ft. for those who want to organize an open air event.

For a truly unique and memorable experience, this remarkable 5 star property also caters largely to those of you are looking at a destination wedding. With 4 banquet halls and a grand ball room, the property offers a variety of cuisine to suit all your taste buds. They also accept region specific cuisine requests to customize your wedding according to your likes.

The Deltin, Daman is meeting all the technological advancements and will continue to expand its horizons further. Allowing you to customize every event basis your preferences is one of their major USPs. Lauded with advanced conferencing facilities and equipment’s in their hotel, it beguiles everyone with its radiance, architectural front and impressive guest friendly options.

Offering a 350 people plus cluster seating along with 5 breakaways, The Deltin, Daman has a dedicated conference team that strives towards giving you an unforgettable experience. Tailoring every event especially for their guests makes them a class apart destination for your upcoming gatherings. Renowned for their expertise in gourmet buffets for a large number of guests, the property has a capacity of 1,500 guests at a time, making it best suited for any upcoming MICE/Wedding events.

The Deltin, Daman, the magnificent 5 star property is increasingly gaining recognition in the MICE and Wedding industry having won multiple awards for the same. Some of them being –