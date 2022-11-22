The Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology to host the International Conference on ‘Transforming Business Practices through Disruptive Technologies’

Bangalore, 22nd November 2022: The Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, a renowned engineering institute in Bangalore, India, will host its annual international conference on November 25th- 26th, 2022, in collaboration with Kettering University, USA. The two-day conference themed “Transforming Business Practices through Disruptive Technologies” will be held on the NMIT campus from 9.00 am to 6.30 pm. Registration for the event is encouraged.

The event will be inaugurated by Dr. Ashwath Narayan C N Minister for Higher Education. Shri. Tejasvi Surya National President of the BJP’s Youth Wing and S. R. Vishwanath, MLA, Yelahanka constituency will be the Guests of Honour.

The conference is providing a venue to bring together leading experts from around the world to discuss the advances in the area of new technologies which are transforming business practices, especially in the area of Healthcare, Agriculture, Retail, and Manufacturing sector.

NMIT has partnered with 4 leading institutions- Peenya Industries Association (PIA), Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Brigade Group-Orion Mall, and University of Agricultural Sciences (GKVK ) for the International Conference.

For registrations, please visit https://forms.gle/M27ustPuqjN4YUCu6