The OBEETEE Mumbai Store Launch: An Evening That Celebrated Luxury and Legacy

Mumbai: OBEETEE, a 100-year rich legacy brand known for its hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs in India opened its door to Mumbai at Studio Worli. An integral part of their expansion plans, the Obeetee Mumbai showroom is second the country after New Delhi.

The launch event held at the store itself, was nothing short of perfection as it brought many renowned personalities from the field of design, art, entertainment, fashion, and more together under one roof. It was a celebration of opulence and artisanship, light and laughter, luxury and legacy all the same time.

The star-studded evening was graced by Rakesh Thakore, Shantanu Mehra, Nikhil Mehra, JJ Valaya, Anju Modi, Raghavendra Rathore, Kubbra Sait, Rohan Gavaskar to name a few.

Mr. Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman, OBEETEE, said, “At Obeetee, we have always believed in quality that is timeless and heirloom-worthy products that last a lifetime. On the back of a 100-year rich legacy of handmade carpets, each of our 25,000 artisans is now driven by a purpose to serve Indian homes with authentic and highest quality carpets for modern spaces. In this endeavour, we are launching our flagship retail store in Mumbai to provide a destination to all lovers and creators of beautiful homes. This is a significant milestone in our endeavour to make Obeetee brand integral to Indian home essentials”.

Ms. Angelique Dhama, CEO, OBEETEE Retail said, “We are excited for our new store in Mumbai, which will be our second store in India. We are dedicated to offering the unique craft and opulence designs of rugs and carpets made by our weaver family to the city dwellers. It is overwhelming to receive such a warm welcome by our guests and we are thankful to them for being a part of OBEETEE’s starting journey in Mumbai city”.

The OBEETEE Experience Center in Mumbai’s Famous Studio Worli is set within a beautiful space of approximately 3000 square feet. Characterized by room-in-room experiences, the store makes the customer go on a personalized and warm soiree at all times and we call it the ‘Makers Manor’. The modern luxury setting amplifies the experience of the finer details of the legacy of OBEETEE and its impeccable craftsmanship. The interiors and façade have been transpired through the intricate depiction of the warping of a carpet.

The store also boasts of customized lighting suitable for all times in the day and has incorporated the use of kinetic fixtures that enable customers to see the carpets vertically in its whole avatar. The contemporary use of this in-house technology helps the customer see thousands of designs at one click and is called “Carpet Diem”. This Mumbai store is set to be one of ten exclusive retail stores that OBEETEE aims to open across the country in the next 3 years.

This luxurious experience is elevated to greater heights when you simultaneously sip and feel the aromatic whirlwind of specially handpicked Makai Bari tea from OBEETEE’s own tea estates. We invite you to come and experience an all-encompassing experience with us.