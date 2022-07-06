The Only CCaaS Platform Built for Contact Centers by Experts in Contact Center Operations

India. – July, 2022 — [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in contact center services and conversational AI, today announced its decisive expansion into the contact center as a service (CCaaS) space, at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2022—a fitting venue given [24]7.ai won “Disruptive Technology of the Year” at last December’s CCW Excellence Awards.

“[24]7.ai enters a crowded CCaaS market uniquely equipped with a deep understanding of operational requirements derived from its expertise as a Business Process Outsourcer,” said Dan Miller, Lead Analyst and Founder of Opus Research. “The company’s CCaaS platform, [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud, provides a ready-made mix of proven features and functions—including agent experience, omnichannel customization, and the ability to infuse solutions with Conversational AI at scale—that solve the known deficiencies of existing approaches.”

[24]7.ai Engagement Cloud Built for Contact Centers

We added key capabilities to an already feature-rich contact center platform used by large and fast-growing businesses alike.

Omnichannel intelligent routing for voice agents—Extends our proven digital routing capabilities to include voice agents.

Video service—Enables agents to schedule video meetings from the workspace.

No-code/low-code environment—Enhances the platform to enable contact center users to rapidly configure and turn on features.

[24]7 Conversation Insights—Turns every customer conversation into AI-driven insights and out-of-the-box reporting. It automatically aggregates, standardizes, and analyzes structured and unstructured conversation data—no matter which, or how many, vendors, technologies, or data sources are used—without involving a single data scientist. These insights enable organizations to better understand customer topics and feedback and to improve agent performance, service quality, compliance, and more. And by peering into journey analytics, companies detect and stay ahead of trends that will inform everything from product development to marketing, and supply chain management to operations.

New workspace for upgraded agent experience—Reimagines the agent desktop based on millions of hours of agent operations experience. Built by agents for agents, the AI-powered agent workspace handles voice, video, and digital conversations and, critically, enables agents to work from anywhere they can access the internet.

The new browser-based desktop uses application widgets for easy customization, extension, or integration with any agent-facing application such as CRM, WFM, and AI agent recommendation engines. Further, the Team Leader dashboard provides real-time visibility into key agent and team performance metrics for on-the-fly coaching and problem solving.

A new Agent Assist widget provides:

Conversation context including [24]7 Answers™ FAQs, known similar cases, and information found on the internet.

User context such as customer purchase and support history, and geographic and demographic profile data.

Agent context such as agent skills, experience, certifications, and performance in similar situations.

Tools to digitally augment voice calls, reducing AHT and improving conversion rates.