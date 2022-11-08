The Orchid Mumbai is Hosting ‘4 State Brunch’ on Every Sunday at the Boulevard

The Orchid Mumbai Vile Parle is hosting a specially curated brunch with signature delicacies from India’s 4 states Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on every Sunday of November 2022. To experience authentic Punjabi cuisine ‘Punjab da Swaad’ has been served on 6th November. Guest can savour ‘Maharashtrian Tadka’ on 13th November, ‘West Bengal Delights’ on 20th November and ‘Traditional Tamil Cuisine’ on 27th November 2022.

Guests can select from choices of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes prepared by the expert chefs at the Boulevard. Chef Paramjeet Chaudhary has curated Punjab’s most authentic popular dishes, including Paneer Makhanwala, Sarso ka Saag aur Makai ki Roti, Murgh Patiyala and Ma ki Dal. Chef Bijay Das has curated a special menu to accommodate both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that represent Bengali cuisine. These include Aloo Posto, Dalma, Kashamansho(Mutton) and Elish Masha Jhol. Chef Laxmikant Lad has curated a Maharashtrian-style menu including Bharleli Bhindi, Valache Bhirda, Komdi Fry and Bangda Curry. The Traditional Tamil style cuisine has been curated by Chef Bala Subramanian with a varieties of delicious dishes like Pori cha kootu (cabbage),Poondu kuzhambu, Eral Sukka (Spicy Prawns Curry) and Kozhi Varutha Curry.

Come and indulge yourself in the diversity of India’s Food Culture.

Venue: Boulevard, The Orchid Mumbai, Vile Parle

Date: 13th, 20th, and 27th November 2022

Time: 12:30 PM to 4 PM