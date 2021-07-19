The Pant Project brings you All Weather Essentials & The Inca Collection

The Pant Project, your E-tailor for all things men’s bottoms is always on the lookout for new styles & technologies to enhance menswear. This season, the brand has accelerated their processes and introduced two distinct collections for the discerning buyer. Whether it’s rain, snow, sleet or heat, their All-Weather Essentials offer a smart technology of water-repellent fabric: stay cool, stylish & dry in every season. Alongside the AWE collection (also sure to make you feel super AWE-some) is The Inca Collection: an offering of three vibrant colours that take inspiration from Peru’s dramatic landscapes; the Andes, Amazon & the Pacific Ocean.

The All-weather Essentials offer a chic collection of custom-made pants & shorts created from smart-technology water-repellent fabrics to withstand any seasonal chaos. These are water & stain repellent. Quick to dry & cool to touch, these feather-light pants & shorts have a textured feel with added anti-microbial & bi-stretch function. Available in 3 colours – Black, Navy and Grey, they come in 6 different styles – dress pants, cargo pants, drawstring joggers, chino shorts, cargo shorts & drawstring shorts. The shorts come at Rs. 2,990, while the pants, cargos & joggers are at Rs. 3,490.

The Inca Collection represents everything Peru – the ruins, waves, leaves, sand dunes & salsa. The custom-made styles come in fresh colours – Autumn Rust, Forest Green and Tulum Turquoise, which speak of Peru’s Rainbow Mountain, Amazon Jungles and the Pacific Ocean coast respectively. Choose from the Handy 6-Pocket Cargo Pants, Classy & Stylish Dress Pants, ‘Essential to Lounge In’ Drawstring Joggers, Rugged & Stylish Cargo Shorts, Smart-Casual Chino Shorts and Relaxing & Active Drawstring Shorts. Their selling point being the use of premium cotton fabric, with added comfort, style and custom-made tailoring complete with your very own monogram. It is priced at Rs. 2,990 for chinos, cargos & joggers, while the chino, cargo & drawstring shorts are priced at Rs. 2,490.

Speaking about these offerings, Dhruv Toshniwal, Founder-CEO, The Pant Project, mentions, “Our logic is simple. With the all-weather essentials, we want to make sure customers get bespoke pants & shorts that serve the purpose in any season or environment. The Inca Collection will add a certain freshness that also comes with some Peruvian magic. Of course, the brand’s specialised work completes the picture. We are sure the customers will be spoilt for choices.”

The Pant Project is revamping the term style & bespoke with the All-weather Essentials and The Inca Collection. Shop on www.pantproject.com right now!