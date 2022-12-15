The Pant Project now offers custom-fit jeans for men

The Pant Project, India’s leading e-tailor for custom-made men’s bottoms, has expanded its catalog with the launch of power stretch jeans. With this move, the timeless fashion brand now has pants for you for every occasion, from formals for workwear, to chinos for brunch and jeans for every day.

The brand offers premium denim crafted from rugged tightly woven twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. This results in a high-quality, soft fabric that is infused with high stretch to give you added comfort and mobility in your everyday hustle.

“Followed by the massive success of our custom-fit pants, we are excited to have launched a new collection of classic jeans. Available on The Pant Project website, in black and blue, our jeans are the highest quality breathable, stretchable and durable denim that you can buy,” said Dhruv Toshniwal, Founder, of The Pant Project.

The final product comes with a stretchable waistband and is machine-washable, and easy to care for.

Moreover, keeping in line with its laser-sharp focus on fit, fabric, and functionality, The Pant Project runs three stretch tests on each piece of clothing for maximum comfort, seven durability tests for long life and 20 colour tests to ensure there is no fading. to prevent fading.

The collection of custom-made jeans is offered at a starting price of Rs 3490/-