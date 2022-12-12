The Pearls Of Thoothukudi at Dakshin, Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi

Chef Solomon embarks on a culinary journey to promote the cuisine from his birthplace

Sample authentic flavours of Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) as Chef Solomon brings together the memories of his hometown in the form of culinary masterpieces.

Set a chef curated meal experiences, you could choose a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian option which consists of specials like “KolluRasam”, “YeraThokku”, “Kozhi Chops”, “PoonduKozhambi”, “PorichaParatta”, “Thengan Paal Sadam” and “Valli Payasam”

Dakshin etches the ethos of South India, in tradition, service and fare, where rituals and personalized service makes every meal a truly memorable experience.

Where Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi

When Till 18th December 2022

Reservations +91 92059 09854