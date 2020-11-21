The Pink Side of CLUE- Lounge and Bar- PINK LOUNGE

Clue lounge and bar at Punjab Bagh, New Delhi, is a perfect place to hang out with your friends and family. The food options in both veg and non-veg varieties are endless and you can take complete liberty in planning your menu. This swanky establishment is home to all and lends itself as an amazing venue to host events like birthday parties, anniversary parties, reunions, kitty parties, cocktail parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties, social gatherings, and informal office events as it can hold a small gathering of people.

Clue now has a special corner for the Girl Gangs. ‘Pink Lounge’ is a special place dedicated to all the divas out there with a shade of pink. It carries the coolest décor with it, and it’s an exclusive place for ladies apart from them only couples are allowed here, women can dance to the craziest tracks with their girl gang or can have a relaxing time with their loved one.

The ambience is indeed amazing, but since it is located on the rooftop, it has a touch of serenity and tranquillity, some amazing cocktails and delights that are prepared and nailed to perfection add charm to the night, but that’s not just it, it has peppy music tracks that make the Pink Lounge a blissful experience for all the lovely ladies.

Mr. Ankur Bhatiya, founder of Clue Longe & Bar cherishing this moment said, “Pink Lounge would be the favourite of all the ladies out there and the girl gang. Love birds can also enjoy the romantic vives of the section.”

Mr. Dilip Rawat, Co-Founder, “I appreciated the idea very much, I invite all the ladies and the duos to come and make their parties memorable with Pink Lounge.”

Keeping hygiene and safety a top priority Clue still does not miss out to be the most fun place to hang out. With ambience so serene and happening that de-clutters chaos in your mind, scrumptious delight that would leave your taste buds awestruck.

Location:

27, Third Floor, North West Avenue, Club Rd, above Axis Bank, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, 110026