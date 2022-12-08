The Pinwheel Project is back with its 10th edition, the Christmas Edit at Blue Sea, Worli on December 10

Mumbai: Mommies mark your calendars, as after a lot of back-breaking hard work backed by utmost dedication, Pinwheel Project is back with its annual Christmas edit! This year, it’s even more special as it is the 10th edit for Pinwheel. The Pinwheel Project is a one-stop-shop event for all kids and mommies. This exclusive exhibition showcases the best of clothing, bedding, accessories, toys, food and other premium goods and services for toddlers, mothers-to-be, as well as mothers with children in the age group of new born – 15 years from all over the country and abroad. After 5 years of successful events in Mumbai and Kolkata, and an overwhelming response from unwavering and loyal customers, Pinwheel Project is here to serve up the best in the mommy and child space.

“We celebrate our 10th edit this year and the thing that keeps people coming back to Pinwheel is our curation of brands. Our goal has always been to provide an aesthetic, trusted, and well-curated forum where people can shop knowing that these vendors are approved by three moms who are firmly entrenched in the space. And when its Christmas time, all of us love to shop for Christmas jammies, baubles and other knick knacks, so we are super excited to host the Christmas Edit this year,” says Aditi Kapur, co-founder.

With children’s essentials and accessories, all under one roof, get ready to shop to your heart’s content this month as this exhibition is every parent’s dream come true! What started in 2016 over some candid coffee shop conversations about the lack of availability for kids’ requirements, three passionate working mothers – Aditi Kapur, Ragini Vakil, and Shouger Merchant Doshi, decided to bridge the gap and make these resources more accessible. The idea was to gather the maximum information and commodities that a mom would require ranging from clothing, accessories, games, toys, and activity boxes to additional services such as schools and other institutions, photographers, food supplies etc. This lifestyle exhibition is the answer to anything, and everything related to your little darlings!

“Pinwheel Project is a community of wonderful established and undiscovered talented vendors who deliver excellent products and services in the mom and kids space. Our goal is to continue supporting brands in the children’s space by giving them this platform to showcase their versatility. With the holiday season upon us and an evergrowing need to shop gifts, clothes, toys and more for our kids, the Christmas edit is sure to be a great success for our brands,” says Shouger Merchant Doshi, co-founder.

With the happiest season just around the corner, The Pinwheel Project’s Christmas Edit is gearing up to spill the most calming, pleasant, and magical beans in the air by promising a mystical and festive event with 75+ brands on board with children and mothers- to- be participating where you can find everything under one roof. To top it all off, there will be a VIP lounge serving cocktails by Jerry’s and a mocktail bar by Sepoy & Co, and coffee by Grumpy Coffee for all the shopaholics.

“Parents look forward to attending Pinwheel Project’s Christmas edit because they can find everything under one roof. Due to Covid-19, as parents, we have all missed that touch-and-feel experience of actually being able to see offerings and that joy of impulse purchasing so Pinwheel Project is your chance to get hand-picked well-curated options for you and your child in one space,” says Ragini Vakil, co-founder.

True to their core, they have a wide selection of everything you need from bedding brands to clothing brands to nursery brands to furniture and home decor and educational games and toys. The lineup this year consists of promising brands such as Aria + Nica, Bonheur Kids, Namely Co, Puttisu, Gaea Botanique, Kiddoze, La dee da, Party A La Carte, The Forest Child, Love the World Today, Playbox India, Uptot, Greendigo and many more dedicated brands for children’s essentials and couture. And mommies, fear not – for there is plenty for you too from brands like Aww by Priyanka and Calico knots which includes a versatile collection of stunning pieces for every occasion, size, or budget such as comfy co-ords sets, fashionable shirts, and many more and cozy socks from Mint & Oak. Additionally, you can also explore beddings and intricate furnishings for your humble abode from Me Casa, and pamper your little ones with OMVED Therapies’ refreshing baby aroma care and personal care products and more. You will also find a wide array of interesting FMCG brands suitable for both parents and children such as Mezmo Candy’s organic, additive-free, and chemical-free candies, Terratots’ delectable but healthy snacks, and much more! And if you want to lounge and grab a bite, there is a spread by Blue Sea and coffee by Grumpy Coffee as well.

So get ready to brighten up your holidays with us and pick out some exciting presents for your cute little devils as this event is a must-attend for those looking to upgrade their wardrobes and explore new trends in the kid’s space ranging between 0-15! And believe us when we say this- you don’t want to miss this splendid event!

When: Saturday, December 10, 2020

What: Pinwheel Project – The Christmas Edit

Where: Blue Sea, Worli

Timings: 11 am to 8 pm, with an exclusive preview from 10-11 am

Entry: Free