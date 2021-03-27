The Post-Holi – Making cleaning easy with these 5 gadgets

The most exciting and fun festival is around the corner, Holi – the festival of colors is associated with a lot of fun and frolic but your home could be a mess post all the celebrations. A lot of people do not enjoy Holi to the fullest as they are worried about the stains and patches on the floor & carpets which could be hard to clean. With the help of technology and innovation, your home could look squeaky clean after Holi celebrations without you having to work hard scrubbing your floors to knock off the colors.

Here are five such innovative products you can buy in this Holi season.

Floor Cleaning Robots by Milagrow

Milagrow, India’s No.1 service robots’ brand, has launched three new robots – Milagrow iMap Max (World’s 1st-floor wet mopping and vacuuming robot which can self-clean its mops with a pressure of 40N), Milagrow iMap 10.0 (fully Independent Self Navigating Robot with Electronic Water Tank and 3-hour battery life and most powerful suction of 2700 pa), and Milagrow Seagull (The Gyro Mapping Floor Cleaning Robot with a height of just 7.2 cm). All of them use the proprietary Milagrow software ‘RT2R’ – Real-time terrain recognition technology. They can be used for domestic purposes. These robots come with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and a 5-year warranty on the suction motor.

Deal Price:

Milagrow iMAP Max including the water tank – INR 94,990

Milagrow iMap 10.0 – INR 74,990

Milagrow Seagull – INR 13,990

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum

The Roomba 675 vacuum cleaner from the house of iRobot is Wi-Fi connected, so you can schedule and monitor its cleaning sessions from your smartphone, and it has a three-stage cleaning system that’s effective at lifting and sucking up dirt and dust from both hard floors and carpeting. This robotic cleaning device navigates around your house using multiple sensors, going under and around furniture, and other obstacles. It has two multi-surface brushes that grab both fine particles and larger debris, and it can clean for up to 90 minutes before docking and recharging itself. Dirt-detection sensors alert the smart device to do an additional pass on particularly messy or high-traffic areas, and its edge-sweeping brush ensures it gets along edges and into corners, leaving your home nice and clean.

Price: ₹ 29,900

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

This Vacuum Cleaner is powered by a 1900-watt strong motor. Its Turbo Brush cleans up to 25% of dust, dirt, hair etc. It has been given Multiclean Nozzle for floor cleaning. It is a very lightweight vacuum cleaner. It also has a 2-year warranty. Its MRP is Rs 9,995. At a discount of 35%, you can buy it for only Rs 6,462.

Ecovacs N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The Ecovacs N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner comes with several modes for you to choose from and has a remote that it’s quite responsive to. The vacuum cleaner has a slim profile that’s great for cleaning under furniture, and its impressive 110-minute runtime allows it to clean for longer between charges. This robotic vacuum from Ecovacs can be controlled with your smartphone using the compatible app, and you can also give it commands through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Its three-stage cleaning system sweeps, lifts, and vacuums dirt and debris in a single pass, and its anti-collision sensors and soft cushion bumpers prevent it from crashing into walls and other obstacles. It even has multiple cleaning modes and a “Find Me” feature in case it ever gets stuck.

Price : Rs. 35,691.

360 S7 Laser Navigation Robot Vacuum Cleaner

360 S7 is a highly advanced robot vacuum cleaner capable of doing a variety of cleaning jobs. It comes with the latest features, thereby ensuring to become one of the best companions of the household. This smart vacuum cleaner works even in total darkness with highly accurate HD maps and identifies carpets after which it automatically switches to Max Mode with 2000Pa suction power for deep cleaning. It comes with anti-collision sensors that smartly avoids furniture damages, prevents getting stuck in narrow spaces under furniture, and easily passes through bed sheets or curtains. Its smart water tank lets the water to seep out slowly and evenly on the mopping pad, and stops when the cleaning stops, leaving no water stains on your floor.

Price – Rs 23,990