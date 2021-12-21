The Present and Future of Online Betting: Trends and Regulations

The global online betting industry continues to grow and is expected to do so in the coming years. More and more people are showing interest in this activity because it’s starting to be a less taboo subject. This is especially now that casinos and sportsbooks are more accessible than ever thanks to the internet. Today, anyone can play real money games and place their sports bets online anytime and anywhere.

In India, gambling is mostly prohibited based on the Public Gaming Act of 1867. However, this was passed during a time without the internet and it doesn’t mention anything about online betting. This is why even if gambling establishments are only allowed to operate in certain states like Goa, Daman, and Sikkim, the rest of India is still able to gamble as they please.

Online Betting in India

Some of the most popular betting sites in India today are 10CRIC, Bet365, Parimatch, Betway, and many more. They can offer their services to the locals as long as they allow transactions with the local currency. While certain states have imposed bans on forms of online gambling like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, people are still placing their bets online.

When it comes to online gambling activities, what the country has seen to enjoy the most is sports betting. It makes perfect sense because India has such a great love for sports like cricket, Kabaddi, and football. This is why it has such a ripe market that has a big gaming and gambling potential. Many gambling companies are now eyeing India as the next gaming hotspot.

Last October, MyBetting.In released a report on online betting in India and based on this, they found that Telangana has the most number of bettors in the country with 18.7 percent even if there is a ban in place for certain online games. It is followed by Karnataka with 132.2 percent. Karnataka has also recently implemented a ban on online gambling activities but is getting criticized about it.

Certain organizations have asked the state to change its decision on implementing the ban or at least specify which games should be banned. According to some of the critics, this move can only harm businesses that are true to the law and even hinder the growth of gaming development in the country. Karnataka can either improve the legislation in place or withdraw the ban completely.

Tamil Nadu was a state that also implemented an online gambling ban within its territory but the Madras High Court had to strike down the amendment in August for being unconstitutional. According to the High Court, the ban violated Artic 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution that allows people to practice any profession or carry on with any occupation, trade, or business.

The High Court also said that the legislation of imposing a wide-ranging ban is excessive and disproportionate to what the state was trying to achieve. However, even if the ban was struck down, the High Court has given Tamil Nadu the liberty to pass another legislation as long as it’s appropriate and conforms to the Constitution.

Whether Karnataka will experience what Tamil Nadu went through is still something we have to find out. The state has been reported to have defended the ban introduced this year to prohibit criminal acts in playing games of chance and skill. The state sees these activities as something that could be used in money laundering, terrorism, and even narcotics. What we know so far is that a hearing is due regarding the amendments in place.

Conclusion

Despite the current challenges of regulating the online betting sector, the Indian market is not just thriving but is also growing. It is expected that the betting industry’s market value in the country. The Economic Times reported that the overall gaming market in the country would be valued at nearly 4 billion USD in the next three years.

With its continuous growth, gambling regulations in the country may be updated. Whether it will be in favor of the gambling industry or not is still hard to say at the moment. This is especially after the ban that Karnataka implemented in its territory.

However, India could also try to take inspiration from countries like the UK when it comes to regulating online gambling activities. It is possible to regulate it while keeping the consumers safe and it takes careful planning. Overall, whether India will regulate the industry or not, it would take a while to remove it from the grey area.