The preview party for Kinetic Symphonies A solo art exhibition by Suparna Mondal was held at the Treasure art gallery Curated by Dr. Mandankini Devi This exhibition showcases works of art representing Suparna’s journey from Haldia to New Delhi. Her transition from an industrial and rural landscape to a metropolitan city like New Delhi   Suparna says My creations are marvelously kinetic – the paintings are like taking a roller-coaster ride through a space station  Tina Chandroji founder of the Treasure Art Gallery says The collection not only reminds us of urban spaces but also demonstrates the remarkable and compelling ways artists have employed and exploited her materials. The exhibition sought to capture the idea of modernity and the sensations and aesthetics of speed, movement, and industrial development. The exhibition was attended by friends and curators artists  Pradeep Karera, RJ Abhishek, Anand Moy Banerjee,  Adil Khan, Shobha Broota, Shridhar Iyer, Tina Chandroji, and Alka Pandey.